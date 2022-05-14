AP News Summary at 10:46 a.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks. Ukraine’s general staff said Saturday that Moscow’s troops were pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast while launching mortar, artillery and air strikes in the eastern Donetsk province. Ukraine's defense minister says the country's is “entering a new, long-term phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow’s forces are engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians were doing their “maximum” to drive out the Russians. Meanwhile, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican leader Mitch McConnell met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital.

Putin warns Finland NATO membership would harm relations

HELSINKI (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned his Finnish counterpart that relations between the two neighbors could be “negatively affected” if Finland follows through with plans to apply for NATO membership. The Kremlin’s press service said in a statement Saturday Putin told Sauli Niinisto that Finland’s abandonment “of its traditional policy of military neutrality would be an error since there are no threats to Finland’s security.” The response came after Niinisto told Putin in a phone conversation that the militarily non-aligned Nordic country that has a complex history with its huge eastern neighbor “will decide to apply for NATO membership in the coming days”. Niinisto told Putin that Finland’s security environment had starkly changed after Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion on Ukraine.

Primaries spotlight coming battles over state supreme courts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Upcoming primary elections for state supreme court seats in North Carolina and Arkansas are putting the spotlight on how such races across the U.S. have grown in importance in recent years and led to high-dollar, partisan battles for control. The Brennan Center for Justice says roughly $97 million was spent on state supreme court elections during the 2019-2020 election cycle. Voters in 32 states will cast ballots this year for state supreme court, races that have become increasingly politicized over issues such as partisan gerrymandering, abortion and gun rights. Other states with heated court races in the coming months include Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say 20 people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands of people were watching the Bucks play the Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The first shooting Friday night, involving three victims, occurred adjacent to the Deer District — an entertainment district with numerous bars and restaurants. The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody. The second shooting involving 17 victims occurred about two hours later and several blocks away.

Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. More than 380 events are planned Saturday, with the largest gatherings in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other big cities. In the nation's capital, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court. Tens of thousands were expected at the events coast to coast after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned. Polls show most Americans want to preserve access to abortion but the Supreme Court appears poised to let the states have the final say.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

US report details church-state collusion on Native schools

A new Interior Department report underscores how closely the U.S. government collaborated with churches in operating boarding schools for Indigenous children. The federal government saw churches as useful in Christianizing Native children as part of a project to sever them from their culture, their identities and ultimately their land. The role of churches forms part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report, released Wednesday after a yearlong review that found Indigenous children were sent to at least 408 schools from 1819 to 1969. Catholic and Protestant church groups ran many of the schools.

Trump backs Mastriano in Pennsylvania GOP governor primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump has endorsed Doug Mastriano in the Republican primary for governor in Pennsylvania. The former president is casting aside hand-wringing by party insiders who fear that the far-right candidate will be able to win the nomination in Tuesday's vote, but will lose in the general election in November. Mastriano is a prominent peddler of conspiracy theories, including Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that widespread fraud marred the 2020 election and resulted in his loss in Pennsylvania. Trump had been torn on the primary decision, with some allies urging him to instead back a former congressman, Lou Barletta, the party’s Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Abby Finkenauer’s bid to clinch the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Iowa wasn’t supposed to be so fraught. She built a wunderkind reputation in the Legislature before toppling a Republican congressman in 2018. She was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping Democrats retake control of the House that year. But her Senate campaign faced unexpected trouble last month when, at least for a moment, it appeared she wouldn’t be allowed to compete in the June 7 primary. A judge found errors in her nominating petitions after Republican activists challenged her filings. Some Democrats blame her for quickly blaming political motivations and not acknowledging her campaign’s organizational mistakes.

'Chrisley Knows Best' stars to stand trial in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to get underway Monday in Atlanta. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February of this year. Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years. An accountant who worked for them also faces charges. All three have pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is set for Monday with opening statements expected Tuesday.

