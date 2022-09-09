AP News Summary at 10:46 a.m. EDT

Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king

LONDON (AP) — Bells have tolled around Britain and mourners are flocking to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new king. King Charles III planned to meet Friday with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. As the United Kingdom began a 10-day mourning period, people worldwide gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen. She died Thursday. In Britain and its former colonies, the admiration for Elizabeth was occasionally mixed with scorn for the institution and the imperial history she represented.

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public. Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

IAEA: Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid disaster

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog says conditions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are increasingly precarious and a safety zone around it needs to be established immediately to prevent a nuclear accident. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Friday that there is little likelihood of re-establishing reliable offsite power lines to the plant and its Ukrainian operator is considering shutting down the only remaining operating reactor. This would leave the plant fully reliant on emergency diesel generators to provide electricity for vital nuclear safety functions. The plant came under the control of Russian forces early in the war but is operated by Ukrainian staff.

Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference. The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the board to put it on the Nov. 8 ballot. The board is comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans. The Republicans had voted no last week, effectively killing the proposal with a 2-2 tie. Supporters had submitted more than 750,000 signatures, easily clearing the minimum needed to get on the ballot.

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia officials to take extra security steps ahead of November’s midterm elections. They responded to what they call “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in Coffee County. Their letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. It urges them to immediately stop using the state’s touchscreen voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems and to instead have voters use hand-marked paper ballots. And it suggests mandating a risk-limiting statewide post-election audit on the outcome of all the races on the ballot.

Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigative reporter Jeff German took on the powerful in four decades of writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption. But police say it was one of his latest targets, a county administrator, who fatally stabbed German last weekend. The killing came months after German had written about bullying, favoritism and an inappropriate relationship within an obscure public office. Authorities said Thursday that DNA at the crime scene linked Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles to the killing. Police arrested him Wednesday after a brief standoff at his home. Telles was the focus of German’s reporting in the Las Vegas Review-Journal as he sought reelection.

N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is stressing his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter hostilities from the United States. He accuses the U.S. of pushing a pressure campaign aimed at weakening the North’s defenses and eventually collapsing his government. State media said Friday that North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament also passed a law that requires North Korea’s military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack. Kim also addressed domestic issues in his speech, saying North Korea would begin its long-delayed rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in November. He didn’t give specifics.

US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street, keeping the market on a track to break a three-week losing streak. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.2% on Friday, while big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite even higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed. All 11 industry sectors of the S&P 500 rose, including energy stocks, which caught a break from recent declines thanks to an upturn in oil prices. DocuSign rose sharply after the electronic signature company reported strong second-quarter sales and raised its subscription forecast.

San Quentin inmates find community through tennis

INSIDE SAN QUENTIN STATE PRISON, Calif. (AP) — Every corner of the yard at San Quentin State Prison is filled with activity and energy. There, you’ll find a single tennis court, a handful of regulars and some competitive fun against outsiders. Some of the men learned to play before being imprisoned and others have honed their skills inside. It's a chance for these men to forget life behind bars for a little while.