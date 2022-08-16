AP News Summary at 10:46 p.m. EDT

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been defeated in a GOP primary. She fell Tuesday to Harriet Hageman, a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. Cheney is describing her loss as the beginning of a new chapter in her political career, telling a small collection of supporters, including her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, that “our work is far from over.” Cheney's political future beyond Capitol Hill could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump.

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. Biden says, “The American people won, and the special interests lost.” The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

Western states hit with more cuts to Colorado River water

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought. Federal officials made the announcement Tuesday. The cuts planned for next year will force states to make critical decisions about where to reduce consumption and whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. Mexico will also face cuts. But the seven states that rely on the river could soon face even deeper cuts that the government has said are needed to prevent reservoirs from falling so low they cannot be pumped.

Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities and experts who study online extremism are warning of a risk of additional attacks on federal law enforcement following the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's Florida home. Following the Mar-a-Lago search, online posts blaming the FBI soared, as did open references to civil war. A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after authorities say he posted violent threats against the FBI on Trump's social media platform. Last week, a man armed with an AR-15 tried to breach FBI offices in Cincinnati and was killed after firing on police. Extremism experts warn the violence could escalate as investigations into Trump play out.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week. The blasts forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia is blaming the explosions on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. Last week's explosions destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against the country in the war that began nearly six months ago. If Ukrainian forces were, in fact, behind the explosions, they would represent a significant escalation in the war.

Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — Climate scientists say the new spending package that President Biden just signed will trim future warming a bit. The president Tuesday signed a climate law that include $375 billion in incentives to produce clean energy, as part of an overall budget bill. The head of the science-oriented Climate Action Tracker calls it the biggest thing to ever happen to the U.S. on climate policy. He calculates that American emissions of carbon dioxide will now drop by as much as 42% compared to 2005 levels. That's not quite meeting the U.S. goal of cutting carbon pollution in half by end of the decade.

Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is holding two elections Tuesday. In one, voters get their first shot at using ranked choice voting in a statewide election in a U.S. House special election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. The former governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee faces Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola in the race to fill the remainder of Rep. Don Young's term. Young died in March. The winner may not be known until late August. The other election is the state primary, in which the top four vote-getters in races for U.S. Senate, House, governor and legislature will advance to the general election.

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has begun a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights. Nine of the state's 105 counties were forced to do the recount by two Republican activists. Voters earlier this month rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. The measure failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes statewide. But state law allows any registered voter to ask for a recount on a statewide ballot question, and the two GOP activists provided credit cards to cover the roughly $120,000 in costs.

Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams has fallen to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career. She lost 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down. She did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, most recently in 2017 at the Australian Open. She has said expanding her family is a big reason she plans to step away.

Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of 'Das Boot,' dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Wolfgang Petersen, the German filmmaker whose WWII submarine epic “Das Boot” propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career that included the films “In the Line of Fire,” “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” has died. He was 81. Michelle Bega, a representative of Petersen, said the director died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Petersen, born in Emden, Germany, made two features before his 1982 breakthrough, “Das Boot," which chronicled the intense claustrophobia aboard a doomed WWII German U-Boat. “Das Boot” launched Petersen as a filmmaker in Hollywood, where he became one of the top makers of action adventures.