AP News Summary at 10:54 a.m. EDT

Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves have highlighted the savagery of a war that showed no signs of abating. Russia has pounded targets in eastern Ukraine in a new offensive to take the country’s industrial heartland. Cities in the Donbas came under Russian fire overnight, and a regional official said the attacks interfered with attempts to evacuate civilians in one area. The Donbas is home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories and is bracing for what could be a decisive campaign. Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to salvage an 8-week-old war already widely seen as a blunder and a humanitarian disaster.

Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection he'd urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. That's according to an audio recording posted Thursday by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The Times reports the audio is a recording of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation among House GOP leaders in which they discussed the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office. McCarthy tells the other lawmakers he'd tell Trump, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” After the Times published its initial story Thursday, McCarthy released a statement calling it “false and wrong.”

In India, hate-filled songs are a weapon to target Muslims

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s hardline Hindu nationalists have long espoused an anti-Muslim stance, but attacks against the minority community have recently occurred more frequently. In many cases, hate-filled and provocative songs that are blared through speakers during Hindu festivals have become a precursor to this violence. Some songs openly call for the killing of Muslims and those who do not endorse “Hindutva,” a Hindu nationalist movement that strives to make officially secular India into an avowedly Hindu nation. They mark another example of rising sentiment against Muslims across India, where religious polarization has grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.

Le Pen's far-right vision: Retooling France at home, abroad

PARIS (AP) — Marine Le Pen’s vision for France — if the far-right leader wins Sunday’s presidential runoff — would include no Muslim headscarves in public, schoolchildren in uniforms and laws passed by referendum. Polls portray the centrist French President Emmanuel Macron as the front-runner, but the race is tight and a Le Pen will is possible. Such an outcome could rock France’s system of governance, jolt the dynamics of the 27-nation European Union and unnerve NATO allies in Washington and beyond. Le Pen says she would retool the country's political system and the French Constitution to accommodate her populist agenda and put all things French ahead of the EU. Le Pen says she would also think twice about sending weapons to Ukraine.

Till relatives seek accuser's prosecution in 1955 kidnapping

Relatives of Emmett Till have been stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into his lynching in Mississippi in 1955. So they're advocating another possible path toward accountability: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who accused the Black Chicago teen of improper advances. FBI records show Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant accusing her in Till’s abduction, even before his mangled body was found in the Tallahatchie River. She was never arrested. Relatives and activists say the time has come. The Justice Department closed its most recent investigation saying Donham had denied recanting her accusations.

Deep-red Utah embraced voting by mail. Then came 2020.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah was the only Republican-led state that mailed all active voters ballots before the 2020 election made the practice the subject of nationwide controversy. Though the GOP-majority Legislature overwhelmingly approved the state’s mail-in ballot law a decade ago, unsubstantiated worries about election fraud upended consensus and provoked a groundswell of vocal opposition to the overwhelmingly popular practice. Veteran Republican lawmakers in Utah — as well as in states such as Georgia and Nebraska — are stunned by how unproven claims about mail-in ballots and widespread fraud has transformed the policy discussion, but say most voters still prefer to vote by mail.

Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire

SEATTLE (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking steps to restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order protecting some of the nation’s largest and oldest trees. Old-growth trees are key buffers against climate change and absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming. Biden’s order directs federal land managers to define and inventory mature and old-growth forests nationwide within a year. The order being signed Friday requires officials to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.

Mourners gather at funeral after Patrick Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mourners are gathering at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan. Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday at the family’s request. Their lawyer, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, also will speak at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. An unarmed Lyoya, a native of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy challenged at hearing

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is attending a Friday hearing in Atlanta over a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn’t be allowed to run for reelection. The challenge says the Republican congresswoman is ineligible to run under a provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It alleges that she aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021. The challenge was filed by five voters who live in Greene’s congressional district. Greene has denied aiding or engaging in an insurrection and has filed a lawsuit alleging that the law the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional.

Lawmakers want US to set up field hospitals for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is calling on the Biden administration to establish field hospitals near Ukraine’s border and ramp up medical support for what’s expected to be a monthslong war of attrition waged by Russia. More than a dozen House members wrote Friday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking for the U.S. to fill gaps in Ukraine’s medical infrastructure. Steps recommended by the group include opening field hospitals in eastern Poland, providing Ukraine with armored ambulances and taking some of the sick and wounded to a U.S. military hospital in western Germany. The State Department notes the U.S. is providing Ukraine with resources.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0