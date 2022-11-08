AP News Summary at 10:47 p.m. EST

Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency await in more competitive territory. Liberal states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republicans in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in a year that could otherwise prove difficult for the party. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet defeated Republican Joe O'Dea for a seat the GOP had targeted. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a tougher-than-expected challenge. The outcome of races for Congress will determine the future of Biden’s agenda.

VoteCast: Inflation, democracy spur voters, Trump-Biden too

WASHINGTON (AP) — The AP VoteCast survey shows that high inflation and fears about democracy’s health weighed heavily on U.S. voters in the midterm elections. It's a set of races in which once — and perhaps future — rivals for the White House, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, cast a shadow. The detailed portrait of the American electorate is based on preliminary results from VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago. About half of voters say inflation factored significantly in their vote. Slightly fewer — 44% — say the future of democracy was their primary consideration.

Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state's last governor's race. Abrams, a 48-year-old lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would be the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she won. The 59-year-old Kemp could clinch another term after attacks from Donald Trump threatened to snuff out Kemp’s support among fellow Republicans. Abrams raised $85 million through Sept. 30, while Kemp raised $60 million. Abrams emphasized a broad range of plans she says would improve Georgians' lives, while Kemp emphasized the state's economic strength and his moves to hand money back to voters.

Maryland legalizes marijuana; 4 other states also voting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana. The first result came in Maryland, where voters approved legalization, making it the 20th state to take that step. Measures also were on the ballot in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. The overall result could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals follow President Joe Biden's announcement that he'll pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and the five states with ballot measures already have legal medical marijuana programs. Another proposal on Colorado's ballot would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances.

In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore has been elected Maryland’s first Black governor. Moore, a best-selling author in his first run for public office, defeated Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented one of the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. The business will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Twitter to add 'official' mark to verified big accounts

Twitter says it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts it currently verifies. The move is part of new owner Elon Musk's overhaul of the platform's verification system. Twitter on Saturday announced it will offer subscriptions that include the existing “blue check” for $7.99 a month. That will effectively do away with the verification system that's been in place since 2009. Experts have expressed concern that making the checkmark available to anyone for a fee could lead to impersonations and the spreading misinformation and scams. The gray label, which Musk has floated earlier, is an apparent compromise.

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. A range of warnings and watches remained in place Tuesday throughout the region. Nicole is expected to cross the Bahamas later Tuesday and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday night or Thursday. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck in late September. The hurricane center says Nicole's exact path remains uncertain but some Florida counties — including Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia — have called for mandatory evacuations beginning Wednesday morning.

Myanmar tops Asian summit's agenda as global issues loom

BANGKOK (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are convening in Cambodia, faced with the challenge of trying to curtail escalating violence in Myanmar while the country’s military-led government shows no signs of complying with the group’s peace plan. U.S. President Joe Biden will attend the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations just as Washington and Beijing are increasingly jockeying for influence in the region. It sets the stage for the Group of 20 meetings in Bali that immediately follow and are expected to include Chinese President Xi Jinping and possibly Russian President Vladimir Putin, then the APEC economic forum in Bangkok. By attending the ASEAN summit in person, Biden will be able to push American interests and demonstrate Washington’s commitment to the region.

Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama, has died. He was 73. Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. A representative for the band says he died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Florida. The Country Music Hall of Fame says that as a guitarist, fiddle player and vocalist, Cook landed eight No. 1 songs on the country charts between spring 1980 and summer 1982 alongside cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook steered Alabama up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight."