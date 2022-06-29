AP News Summary at 10:48 a.m. EDT

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest testimony about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has Donald Trump rebuffing his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the crowd gathering for a rally near the White House. A former White House aide also tells the House committee investigating the attack that Trump desperately attempted to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. In her testimony Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson described an angry, defiant president who grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to allow him go to the Capitol. Trump has dismissed her as “a total phony.”

Takeaways from first primaries since Roe v. Wade overturned

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare Republican who supports abortion rights found success in Colorado in the first primary elections held since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, New York’s first female governor positioned herself to become a major voice in the post-Roe landscape. In Illinois, Democrats helped boost a Republican gubernatorial candidate loyal to former President Donald Trump in the hopes that he would be the easier candidate to beat in November. And in at least two states, election deniers were defeated, even as pro-Trump lightning rods elsewhere won.

FBI opens sweeping probe of clergy sex abuse in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The FBI has opened a widening investigation into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans, looking specifically at whether priests took children across state lines to molest them. That's according to law enforcement officials and others familiar with the inquiry who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. More than a dozen alleged abuse victims have so far been interviewed as part of the probe that comes as the Archdiocese of New Orleans reels from a bankruptcy brought on by a flood of sex abuse lawsuits and allegations church leaders turned a blind eye to generations of predator priests.

San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID victims

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bodies without identification documents, remote villages without phone service, the need to share fingerprint data across borders and even stolen IDs are complicating efforts to identify the 51 migrants who died after being abandoned in a stifling trailer in San Antonio. The efforts come as families from Mexico to Honduras worry their loved ones could be among them. Few identities of the dead migrants had been made public more than a day after the trailer was found Monday, illustrating the challenges authorities face in tracing people who cross borders clandestinely. Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, who represents the district where the truck was abandoned, said that by Tuesday afternoon, medical examiners had potentially identified 34 of the victims.

Verdict looms in trial over 2015 Paris extremist attacks

PARIS (AP) — The historic trial stemming from the 2015 Paris attacks by Islamic State extremists that killed 130 people has reached a conclusion after nine months. The violence in the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and the national stadium represented France’s deadliest peacetime attack. For victims’ families and survivors, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in the quest for justice and closure. Abdeslam faces up to life in prison without parole on murder and other counts, the toughest sentence possible under France’s justice system. He has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized and pleaded with judges to forgive his “mistakes.”

NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'

MADRID (AP) — NATO has declared Russia the “most significant and direct threat” to its members’ peace and security. It vowed Wednesday to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country’s leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow. The alliance’s condemnation was not wholly surprising. Its chief earlier said Russia’s war in Ukraine had created Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II. But it was a sobering about-face for an organization that once called Moscow a strategic partner. NATO held its annual summit in Madrid in a world transformed by Russia’s invasion. The war pushed the alliance to pour troops and weapons into eastern Europe on a scale not seen since the Cold War and has driven a major overhaul of its defense.

Clinics scramble to divert patients as states ban abortion

The Supreme Court's ruling allowing states to regulate abortion has set off a travel scramble in some parts of the U.S., as abortion providers redirect patients to states that still allow the procedure. A growing number of states are moving to mostly banning abortion. Clinics operators are moving, doctors are counseling crying patients, donations are pouring into nonprofits and one group is dispatching vans to administer abortion pills. Some cities _ like Kansas City and St. Louis _ also are drafting plans to help with the travel logistics. Groups are trying to help with everything from gas cards for travel to connecting patients with small aircraft pilots willing to transport them to a clinic in another state.

$30B from Russian oligarchs frozen under REPO seizure effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — A multinational task force designed to seize Russian oligarchs' wealth has blocked and frozen $30 billion in sanctioned individuals’ property and funds in its first 100 days. The Treasury Department says that’s on top of yachts, other vessels and luxury real estate that have been impounded as well as $300 billion in Russian Central Bank funds that have been immobilized. The seizure program is one of several efforts designed to drain Russia of its resources as President Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine. But civil rights advocates have raised concerns about potential overreach.

Justices limit 2020 ruling on tribal lands in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American. The 5-4 decision on Wednesday cut back on the high court’s ruling from 2020 that said a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. That first decision left the state unable to prosecute Native Americans accused of crimes on tribal lands that include most of Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city with a population of about 413,000. But the justices said Oklahoma can step in when the victims are tribal members and their accused assailant is not.

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, extending a weak streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, extending a weak stretch for the market into a third straight day. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in the early going. The benchmark index has fallen three out of the past four weeks. Nearly halfway through 2022, the index is down more than 20% for the year as investors worry about persistently high inflation as well as the possibility that the interest rate increases the Federal Reserve is making to combat it may cause a recession. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.17%.

