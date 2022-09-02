AP News Summary at 10:48 a.m. EDT

Slower US job gain in August could aid Fed's inflation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in August in the face of rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending, all of which weakened the outlook for the economy. The government reported that the economy added 315,000 jobs last month, down from 526,000 in July and below the average gain of the previous three months. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, from a half-century low of 3.5% in July, as more Americans came off the sidelines to look for jobs. The smaller August gain will likely be welcomed by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is rapidly raising interest rates to try to cool hiring and wage growth, which have been consistently strong.

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use “red flag” laws that allow police to take guns away from people threatening to kill, a trend blamed on lack of awareness of the laws and a reluctance to enforce them even as gun deaths soar. The AP found the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have such laws used them 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation across the country.

Biden: Mississippi governor 'has to act' on Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Joe Biden says his administration has offered Mississippi “every single thing available” to address the water crisis that has gripped the state’s capital. He says the governor, Republican Tate Reeves, has to act. Biden didn't say whether he'd talked to Reeves. Residents in Jackson have long struggled with a faulty water system. They were already under a boil-water order before flooding exacerbated problems at one of the city’s two water treatment plants this week, leaving many residents without any water at all. Reeves declared a state of emergency. Residents have been lining up at water distribution points to get bottled water for drinking and water to flush their toilets.

Argentina: Attempt to kill VP fails when handgun misfires

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's president says a man tried to kill politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández outside her home, but failed because the handgun misfired. The man was quickly overpowered in the incident Thursday night and the vice president appeared unhurt. President Alberto Fernández says the pistol was loaded but did not discharge when the man pulled the trigger. Vice President Fernández is a former president herself. The attack came as she is facing a trial for alleged acts of corruption during her 2007-2015 presidency — charges that she vehemently denies and that have led her supporters to surround her home in the upscale Recoleta neighborhood of Argentina’s capital.

As teachers worry, kids at Ukraine cadet school wait for war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unique in Ukraine, the children at Volodymyr the Great school on the outskirts of Kyiv are training to become military cadets, starting at the age of 7. The weekday boarding school is intended to teach the children discipline. But as students return to class with the country at war, some say they are eager to join the fight. Their worried teachers say they hope the war will end before their students graduate, and are giving them additional homework and activities to try and stop them dwelling excessively on the war.

Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Domingo

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former members of a sect-like Argentine group say women in the group were called “geishas” and “slaves.” Leaders of the group are accused of sexually exploiting women to lure wealthy and powerful men who could provide money and other benefits. One of the men was allegedly opera star Placido Domingo. The sprawling investigation has led to more than 20 members of the group being arrested and more sought, including six in the United States. While investigators in Argentina say Domingo was a “consumer of prostitution,” he isn't accused of a crime. Prostitution is legal in Argentina.

Beijing taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report

BEIJING (AP) — After a new U.N. report concluded that China's crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, China is using a well-worn tactic to deflect criticism: blame a Western conspiracy. At home, it’s found a willing audience. But abroad, it’s angered Uyghurs and alienated foreigners. The result has been a splintering of views on Xinjiang in China and the West, a gap that threatens to fracture already-poor relations. With independent information censored, the authorities have been largely successful in shaping the narrative within China’s borders, and many Chinese now wonder what all the fuss about Xinjiang is about.

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to unveil their White House portraits. The ritual was part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive the tradition — after an awkward gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits on Wednesday. The Obama paintings won’t look like any in the White House portrait collection. They were America's first Black president and first lady.

Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed knocking on doors again after a 30-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020. Members have continued evangelizing during the pandemic through letters and phone calls. But they have missed the warmth of in-person interactions and say it is the most effective and rewarding way to get their message out. In the words of one Witness, door-knock evangelizing “feels Christ-like.”

You can't rain on Lea Michele's parade at 'Funny Girl'

NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Glee” star Lea Michele finds herself stepping into the role Barbra Streisand made famous by taking over the role of Fanny from Beanie Feldstein in “Funny Girl” on Broadway. It’s a dream come true, but it has also created waves. The high-profile casting change rocked the Broadway community this summer, with Feldstein leaving early after Michele was announced, giving the impression that things backstage were strained at best. Michele noted that one actor replacing another on Broadway is nothing new. She says the media is “drawn to drama and especially pitting women against each other.” Michele starts Tuesday.