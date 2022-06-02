AP News Summary at 10:50 a.m. EDT

Russia warns West of weapons repercussions, pounds Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Britain says it is sending sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine. The pledge came a day after the United States and Germany said they would equip the embattled nation with advanced weapons for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military during a war in its 99th day. But as Russian forces close in on a key city, the Ukrainian government says its fighters need better rocket launchers to prevail. A Kremlin spokesman warned of “absolutely undesirable and rather unpleasant scenarios” if the latest Western-supplied weapons strike Russian territory.

Gunman kills 4 in mass shooting at Tulsa medical building

Authorities say a gunman carrying a rifle and handgun killed four people at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus. Wednesday's shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the United States in recent weeks. The gunman has not been identified but police say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the victims and gunman were found on the second floor of the medical building where an orthopedic clinic is located. Officials planned a news conference Thursday morning with police and hospital officials to release more information. All appointments at the orthopedic clinic were canceled through Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp

LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne have kicked off with formal celebrations for the queen's Platinum Jubilee. First came the Trooping the Color ceremony, with military horses and flags. Then the queen joined members of her family Thursday on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as 70 planes flew overhead. The 96-year-old Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. During a four-day holiday weekend, thousands of street parties are planned around the country. Thousands of people, some of whom camped overnight, lined the parade route -- many of them sporting Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras. One woman arrived her daughter, saying she had come “to make memories.”

House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing gun legislation in response to mass shootings by 18-year-olds in Texas and New York. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. The Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, but the measure provides Democratic lawmakers a marker to show voters their efforts to curb mass shootings.

Depp and Heard face uncertain career prospects after trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury’s verdict that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were defamed in their long-running public dispute over their brief marriage raises questions about whether they can overcome tarnished reputations. The decision on Wednesday capped a lurid six-week trial. The Virginia jurors found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. But they also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. Depp had hoped his libel lawsuit would help restore his reputation. But legal and entertainment experts said that both actors’ reputations have been damaged.

Brittney Griner receiving, answering WNBA players' emails

Brittney Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyers after being vetted by Russian officials. Griner doesn’t have access to email, she’ll either write a response on paper and her lawyers will take a photo of it or she'll dictate a response. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained in Russia for 104 days. Like many WNBA players, Los Angeles Sparks forward Amanda Zahui B. wants Griner to know she is thinking about her as the two-time Olympic gold medalist remains, in the view of U.S. officials, wrongfully detained in Russia.

Fewer Americans apply for unemployment benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week and the number of Americans collecting unemployment remain at historically low levels. Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 11,000 to 200,000 for the week ending May 28, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally track the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, dipped by 500 from the previous week to 206,500. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 21 fell from the previous week, to 1,309,000, the fewest since Dec. 27, 1969.

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek abortions past the first trimester each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Some states will ban abortions, which means women may have to travel. That could push more people to have the procedure later.

As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (AP) — There are neighborhoods in Southwest Louisiana that have endured seven federally declared disasters in just two years. Those storms are increasingly amped up by climate change, which is fueled by growing emissions. Those emissions come from burning coal, oil and natural gas and from leaks and deliberate releases of natural gas. Yet these same storm-prone neighborhoods are near a buildout of new plants that supercool natural gas for export. The region provides a contrast between the need to phase out fossil fuels to address climate change and the world's growing demand for natural gas.

Red-hot summer job market awaits US teens as employers sweat

WASHINGTON (AP) — This is expected to be the best summer job market for teens in 15 years. Researchers at Drexel University’s Center for Labor Markets and Policy predicted in a report last month that an average of 33% of youths ages 16 to 19 will be employed each month from June through August this year, the highest such rate since 34% in the summer of 2007. And the pay available to them — $15 or $16 an hour for entry-level work — is drawing some back into the job market. Teenage employment has already topped pre-pandemic levels even though the overall job market still hasn’t.

