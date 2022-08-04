AP News Summary at 10:51 p.m. EDT

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over Jones' repeated public claims that the attack was a hoax. The jury’s decision Thursday marks the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for falsely claiming that the attack that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged. It might not be the last such judgment against him, as a judge in Connecticut has already ruled against him in a similar lawsuit. The Texas jury must still decide how much to award in punitive damages.

Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Former television news anchor Kari Lake has won the Republican primary for Arizona governor. Lake walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters. Her victory Thursday is a blow to the GOP establishment, which lined up behind lawyer and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson. Lake said she would not have certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and put false claims of election fraud at the center of her campaign. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and others tried to push the GOP to move on from the Trump era of election conspiracies and lies.

Pelosi: China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing U.S. officials from traveling there. She made the remarks in Tokyo, the final leg of an Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taiwan that infuriated China. Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, said Wednesday in Taipei that the U.S. commitment to democracy in the self-governing island and elsewhere “remains ironclad.” Pelosi and five other members of Congress arrived in Tokyo late Thursday after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.

US declares public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has declared a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 7,100 Americans. The announcement Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services frees up federal funding and resources to fight the virus, which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body. Xavier Becerra is the head of HHS. He says the agency is ready to take the U.S. response “to the next level.”

EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been convicted of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison, attention turns to the prospect of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia that could get her home. Secretary of State Antony Blinken went public with that possibility last week, revealing in an unusual announcement that the U.S. had made a “substantial proposal” aimed at securing the release of Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. With her court case concluded and her sentence pronounced, such a deal is Griner’s best chance of being freed early. A look at what's at stake.

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, says she is ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says lawmakers have achieved a compromise “that I believe will receive the support” of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity to move the measure through the 50-50 Senate, along with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

Autocratic Hungarian leader Orban hailed by US conservatives

DALLAS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is urging American conservatives to “take back the institutions,” stick to hardline stances on gay rights and immigration, and fight for the next U.S. presidential election as a pivotal moment for their beliefs. The far-right leader received loud cheers and standing ovations Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. Orban has been criticized for undermining his country’s democratic institutions, but his invitation to the large conservative gathering demonstrated the growing embrace between the leader of an autocratic government and Republicans in the U.S. Orban told the crowd to look ahead to the 2024 election, saying they had “two years to get ready.”

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained nearly 12,000 pages of sealed records from a child sex abuse lawsuit against the Mormon church. The documents offer the most detailed and comprehensive look yet at the church's so-called “help line” for dealing with child sex abuse accusations against officials and members. Families of survivors who filed the lawsuit said they show it’s part of a system that can easily be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who may bury the problem, leaving victims in harm’s way. One victim was 5 when her father told his bishop that he was sexually abusing her. The abuse went on for seven more years, while the bishop failed to report it to authorities.

Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the virus. Health officials said Thursday that the polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater samples in two adjacent counties north of New York City. So far, only one person has tested positive for polio — an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County who suffered paralysis. But based on earlier polio outbreaks, Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said there may be hundreds of other people who have been infected, but have no symptoms yet.

Tennessee primary features GOP House fight, Dem governor bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters are settling settle a nine-way Republican fight in Nashville’s newly carved-up congressional district. The longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper, is retiring after GOP state lawmakers carved the city into three districts, favoring their party in each seat. Also Thursday, Democrats are choosing their nominee for governor in a potentially history-making bid to topple Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Either JB Smiley Jr. or Carnita Atwater would be the state’s first Black nominee for the office if either wins. It will be an uphill battle, however, because Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006.