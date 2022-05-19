AP News Summary at 11:11 a.m. EDT

Captive medic’s bodycam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail. Associated Press journalists smuggled it out to the world in a tampon. Yuliia Paievska is now in Russian hands, and Mariupol is on the edge of falling. Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira. She used a body camera to record 256 gigabytes of her team’s frantic efforts over two weeks to bring people back from the brink of death. The footage shows her treating wounded Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians. The 53-year-old medic last was seen March 21 on Russian television as a captive, handcuffed and with bruises on her face.

Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says hundreds more fighters have emerged from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand and surrendered. The Red Cross is working to register the fighters as prisoners of war, as the end of a key battle in the conflict draws closer. Meanwhile, in the first war crimes trial held by Ukraine, a captured Russian soldier testified Thursday that he shot an unarmed Ukrainian civilian in the head on his officer’s orders. A monthslong siege of Mariupol that left it in ruins and the drama of last-ditch fighters at a steel plant holding off Russian forces turned the strategic port city into a worldwide symbol of suffering and defiance. The Russian military said Thursday that a total of 1,730 Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal steelworks have surrendered since Monday.

Stocks slip on Wall Street, edge closer to bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, deepening a slump for major indexes as persistently high inflation continues to weigh on the economy. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 0.4% It's down about 18% from the record high it set early this year, nearly at the 20% point that defines a bear market. Investors have been worried that the soaring inflation that's hurting people shopping for groceries and filling their cars up is also walloping company profits. Target fell again, a day after losing a quarter of its value on a surprisingly large drop in profits.

Tea and infomercials: N. Korea fights COVID with few tools

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean propaganda describes an all-out effort to fight a suspected COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened nearly 2 million people. But defectors say fear is palpable among North Korean citizens who lack access to hospital care and struggle to afford even basic medicine. North Korea's main action appears to be isolating suspected patients. That's because it lacks vaccines, intensive care units and other medical assets that ensured millions of sick people in other countries survived. Some experts say the outbreak could cause dire consequences if North Korea doesn't accept international help. They also worry the true scale of the outbreak is being concealed, and some say the country's pandemic response will become a propaganda tool to boost leader Kim Jong Un's image.

Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared briefly in court Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge. Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the indictment of 18-year-old Payton Gendron was handed up Wednesday. He was silent throughout the proceeding and sent back to jail. Someone shouted “Payton you’re a coward!” as he was led out. Ten people were killed and three others wounded in the Saturday shooting at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo. Authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

Jordan king places 'erratic' half-brother under house arrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jordan's king has gone public with a royal rift with his half-brother and formalized the former crown prince’s house arrest, calling him “erratic” in an unprecedented harshly worded letter. King Abdullah II said Thursday that he had approved measures to detain Hamzah in his palace and restrict his communications and movements, citing his half brother’s “erratic behavior and aspirations.” The announcement was the latest chapter in an ongoing palace feud that saw the junior royal placed under a form of detention, and which has seen the internal disputes of the royal family spill into public in an unprecedented manner.

Spy agencies urged to fix open secret: A lack of diversity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The national reckoning over racial inequality sparked by George Floyd’s murder two years ago has gone on behind closed doors inside America’s intelligence agencies. Shortly after his death, employees of the National Security Agency had a call to speak to their director about racism and cultural misunderstandings. One by one, officers spoke about examples of racism that they had seen in America's largest intelligence service. Similar calls took place across the intelligence community. Interviews with retired officers and the community's own data show people of color remain underrepresented across the intelligence community and are less likely to be promoted.

EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

LONDON (AP) — European and American health authorities have identified a number of cases of monkeypox this week, a surprising outbreak of an illness that has previously been limited mostly to central and western Africa. Doctors are still unsure how exactly monkeypox is spreading. The disease is normally transmitted either from wild animals like rodents and primates or from very close contact with infected people. British officials say most recent cases have been men who have had sex with men — and who had no history of travel to Africa. That suggests the disease is already spreading in the country.

Female referees to officiate men's World Cup for 1st time

GENEVA (AP) — Female referees will make World Cup history this year by working games at a major men’s tournament for the first time in Qatar. FIFA has picked three female referees and three female assistant referees among 129 officials for World Cup duty. French referee Stéphanie Frappart has already worked men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League. FIFA’s list also includes a man who caused controversy when refereeing a chaotic African Cup of Nations game in January. Janny Sikazwe of Zambia later explained he was suffering with heatstroke.

With sequel plans, Rob Reiner turns 'Spinal Tap' up to 11

CANNES, France (AP) — Rob Reiner is getting the band back together. Reiner is at the Cannes Film Festival for anniversary screening on the beach of “This Is Spinal Tap” and to drum up excitement for the just-announced sequel that will also see Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest reprise their roles as band members David St. Hubbins, Derek Smalls and Nigel Tufnel. In an interview, Reiner acknowledges “the bar is high" for a “Spinal Tap” nearly 40 years after the original. But he's hoping the comedy cult classic, like the band's amps, goes up to 11. And he's planning to do it just like the original — improvised and without a script.

