AP News Summary at 10:53 p.m. EST

Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay club, is subdued by patrons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. Mayor John Suthers said Sunday that the attack at Club Q ended when someone grabbed a handgun from the suspect, struck him with it, then held him down until police arrived. The club called it a “hate attack" but investigators were still determining a motive and whether it would be charged as a hate crime. The El Paso County district attorney said charges against suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich will likely include first-degree murder.

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — The suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb last year. Yet despite that scare, there’s no record police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag" law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him. Gun control advocates say his June 2021 threat is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences. It's not clear the law could have prevented Saturday night's attack, but experts say it could have at least slowed Aldrich and put him higher on the radar.

Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger would return to head the company for two years in a surprise move. The statement said Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position. Board Chair Susan Arnold thanked Chapek for his service, including his time during “the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.” Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses and the launch of Disney Plus. Earlier this month, Disney posted lower than expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Trump's growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No fewer than 10 major Republican White House prospects stepped onto the ballroom stage this weekend for the unofficial opening of the next presidential primary season. Within many speeches was an extraordinary sense of defiance rarely seen since former President Donald Trump took control of the Republican Party six years ago. Their central message: This is the moment for the party to move past Trump. But as Trump's rivals grow more confident, some donors and party officials worry that the crowded 2024 class may already be laying the groundwork to recreate Trump’s success in 2016. That year, a crowded Republican field splintered the primary electorate and gave Trump an easier path to the nomination.

Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman is among those urging action in response to a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The New York Times follows the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft opinion in the case in which the high court ended constitutional protections for abortion. That decision was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who is also the author of the majority opinion in the 2014 case at the center of the new report. In a statement, Alito denies that he disclosed the outcome of the contraception case.

World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened with Qatar getting outplayed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium. A host team had never lost its opening game in 92 years of soccer’s biggest event. The first World Cup in the Middle East is a chance for Qatar to showcase itself to the wider world but its soccer team couldn't live up to the moment. Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scored both of his team's goals in the first half.

EXPLAINER: How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The establishment of a fund to help poor nations getting hit hard by extreme weather events was one of the most significant decisions to come out of U.N. climate talks the last 30 years. It affirmed that poor countries, with limited resources, are being most impacted by extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and storms, and that industrialized nations that have done the most to contribute to climate change have a responsibility to help. While government leaders, environmentalists and activists celebrated plans for such a fund, there are many outstanding questions, ranging from how it will work to long-term repercussions. Here is a look at the development of the idea of “loss and damage,” the term it’s given in climate negotiations, and what we know about the fund.

Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions from shelling have hit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency said more than a dozen blasts shook the Russian-occupied facility on Sunday, damaging buildings and equipment. Ukraine blamed Russia, saying it was trying to prevent the plant from partially restarting to deliver electricity to millions of Ukrainians who are without heat, power or water in the freezing cold. The Russians blamed Ukrainian forces. Elsewhere, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over 400 Russian strikes hit Ukraine's eastern regions on Sunday alone. He also said blackouts were scheduled Sunday night in 15 regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv. More blackouts were scheduled for Monday.

Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied

Increasing numbers of physicians and families nationwide say a post-Roe fear has come to pass: Pregnant women with dangerous medical conditions are showing up in hospitals and doctors’ offices and being denied the abortions that could help treat them. Some get sicker as they face potentially-deadly delays and seek abortions in states with less restrictive laws. Some are denied care in multiple places. Doctors say they must balance medical judgment with possible punishments, including prison time. Even strict laws allow abortion to save a mother’s life, but a weighty question lingers: How close to death does she have to be? Specific data is hard to pinpoint; many employers discourage discussion of the topic. But many doctors and researchers agree it's a widespread problem.

AP Top 25: USC moves into top 5 for 1st time in 5 years

Southern California moved into the top five of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in five years. Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. Michigan was No. 3 again, followed by TCU. The Trojans edged up two spots after a thrilling victory against rival UCLA. The last time USC was ranked in the top five was September of 2017, when it started at No. 4 but spent most of the season ranked in the teens before finishing at 12th.