AP News Summary at 11:13 a.m. EDT

Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter's review of Trump docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master. He was assigned last month by a judge to inspect the thousands of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and weed out from the investigation any that may be protected by claims of legal privilege.

Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile strike has seriously damaged a key energy facility near Ukraine’s capital. The governor of the Kyiv region said Saturday’s strike didn’t kill or wound anyone. The country’s power system operator said repair crews were working to restore power but warned residents about possible outages. The Russian military strove to cut water and electricity in populated areas of Ukraine this week after a truck bomb explosion damaged the bridge that links Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Regions of southern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally designated as Russian territory last month remained a focus of fighting on Saturday.

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief has acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax-cutting plans, in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt was brought in Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng and restore order in Truss’ administration. He warned of “difficult decisions” to come, saying taxes could rise and public spending budgets would likely be squeezed further in the coming months. Truss had previously insisted that her tax-cutting plans were what Britain needs to boost economic growth. But a “mini-budget” which she and Kwarteng unveiled in September sent the British pound tumbling and left her credibility in tatters.

Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise

SEATTLE (AP) — It's been an especially violent week for police across the U.S., including the deaths of two Connecticut police officers and the wounding of a third. Even as the number of officers has dropped in the past two years, the number being targeted and killed has risen. Organizations that track violence against police say 56 officers have been killed by gunfire so far this year — a number that is up 14% from this time last year and about 45% from this time in 2020. The country is on track to approach or surpass other top annual totals of recent years, including 73 officers killed in 2011 and 67 in 2016.

Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls

WASHINGTON (AP) — The news that 70 million people will see an 8.7% boost in their Social Security checks next year came just weeks before Election Day, but it's unlikely to give Democrats the edge they're desperately seeking at the polls. In fact, the promise of bigger payments in 2023 could call even more attention to the surging prices that have been inflicting pain on households. And inflation was the reason behind Thursday’s announcement of the the program’s largest cost-of-living increase in four decades. One analyst says the boost is going “to bring more money to people’s pockets, but it primes people to think about high inflation.”

Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia governor's race is a rematch of 2018, when Republican Brian Kemp narrowly defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams. But circumstances have changed. This time, it is Kemp who holds a lot of advantages as he seeks reelection. Abrams is trying to rekindle the star power that had people talking about her being president one day. Kemp became the target of Donald Trump’s wrath when the defeated president threatened retribution after Kemp certified Democrat Joe Biden’s slate of presidential electors in Georgia. But not only did Kemp maintain support among most Republican voters while defying Trump, he seems to have only grown stronger heading into his rematch with Abrams.

Mamie Till depiction seen as tribute to Black female leaders

NEW YORK (AP) — A new biopic about the mother of Emmett Till, the 14-year old Black boy whose lynching in Mississippi in 1955 catalyzed the U.S. civil rights movement, is being promoted as a tribute to Black women and Black mothers who are continuing her legacy and fight for justice, equality and equity. From civil rights and politics to business and performance art, promotional events and screenings of “Till” in select cities across the U.S. honor the courageous works of Black female leaders whose contributions have historically been overlooked, deemphasized or made a footnote.

Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion

AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — Funerals for the miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey have begun as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. There were 110 miners working in the mine when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s mine in Amasra. The town is in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin. Officials said 11 miners were injured and hospitalized while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the scene Saturday after tweeting that any neglect would be punished.

US shift on Venezuelan migrants fuels anxiety in Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The Biden administration's policy shift on Venezuelan migrants may pose an enormous challenge to overstretched Mexican shelters. The U.S. has coupled plans to let up to 24,000 Venezuelans apply online to fly to the U.S. for temporary stays with a pledge to immediately turn back Venezuelans who cross the border illegally from Mexico. The rapid expulsions expand a Trump-era policy that denies rights to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Venezuelans have suddenly become the second-largest nationality at the U.S. border after Mexicans, a growing challenge to President Joe Biden and neighboring allies.

AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have cleared concussion protocols. That's according to a person with knowledge of the decisions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins. Tagovailoa has been in the protocols since getting hurt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. Bridgewater lasted only one play in Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets. He did not show concussion symptoms, but was placed into the protocols as a result of the revised NFL rules.