AP News Summary at 10:57 p.m. EDT

Serena loses to Tomljanovic at US Open in likely last match

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Williams turns 41 this month and recently told the world that she is preparing to retire. She has remained purposely vague about whether this appearance at Flushing Meadows definitely would be her final tournament. But everyone assumes it will be. Williams gave away leads in each set against the 46th-ranked Tomljanovic and bowed out of the singles bracket about 24 hours after she and her sister, Venus, lost in the first round of doubles.

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Along with highly classified government documents, FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found dozens of folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there. They also recovered more than 10,000 government records with no classification marked. That's according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were mixed among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the August jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s job market last month delivered just what the Federal Reserve and nervous investors hoped for: A Goldilocks-style hiring report. Job growth was solid — not too hot, not too cold. And more Americans began looking for work, which could ease worker shortages over time and defuse some of the inflationary pressures that the Fed has made its No. 1 mission. Employers added 315,000 jobs, roughly what economists had expected, down from an average 487,000 a month over the past year. The unemployment rate reached 3.7%, its highest level since February. But it rose was for a healthy reason: Hundreds of thousands of people returned to the job market, and some didn’t find work right away.

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use “red flag” laws that allow police to take guns away from people threatening to kill, a trend blamed on lack of awareness of the laws and a reluctance to enforce them even as gun deaths soar. The AP found the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have such laws used them 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation across the country.

EXPLAINER: Mississippi capital's water woes are extensive

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is struggling with its water system. Many of Jackson's 150,000 residents have had little or no water coming from their faucets the past several days. Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi and altered the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants. That slowed the treatment process, depleted supplies in water tanks and caused a precipitous drop in pressure. Jackson has longstanding problems with water quality. It has aging pipes that break. The water treatment plants have had problems with equipment and staffing. And, Jackson has been under a federal order to fix problems with wastewater.

Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas

At least eight migrants were killed as dozens attempted a hazardous crossing of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that it responded to the report Thursday of a large crossing of the Mexican border in the Rio Grande. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement. The Border Patrol said U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 others, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. Officials on both sides of the border continue searching for any possible victims, the CBP said.

Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A California fire official says “several people” have been injured in fast-moving Northern California wildfire. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Rebecca Taylor, spokeswoman for Roseburg Forest Products, said it is unclear if the fire started near or on company property. A large unused building on its site burned. The plant manufactures wood veneers. The company reported no injured employees. Evacuees described heavy smoke and chunks of ash raining down from flames near the town of Weed, about 50 miles south of the Oregon border.

Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off

BERLIN (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom says it can’t resume the supply of natural gas through a key pipeline to Germany for now because of what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work. Friday's announcement came just hours before Gazprom was due to resume deliveries. The Russian state-run energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday for what it said would be three days of work. It said in a social media post Friday evening that it had identified “malfunctions” of a turbine and said the pipeline would not work unless those were eliminated.

Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An apparent assassination attempt against Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández has shaken the country and threatened to further roil its tumultuous political scene. On Thursday night, Fernández stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of a well-wishers. A man came forward with a gun, put it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click, but the weapon apparently jammed. Authorities shed no light on the possible motive. Tens of thousands of people packed the streets surrounding Government House in downtown Buenos Aires on Friday afternoon to show their support for the vice president and denounce the attempted shooting.

Prosecutor: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor says a poll worker was pressured and threatened with imprisonment during a meeting arranged with the help of an ally of the Trump campaign. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. She filed court documents on Friday seeking testimony from Willie Lewis Floyd, a director of Black Voices for Trump. Willis said after the 2020 election, Floyd helped arrange a meeting with Georgia poll worker Ruby Freeman. Freeman was falsely accused of voting fraud by Trump. Willis said at the meeting, Freeman was pressured to reveal information under the threat of imprisonment.