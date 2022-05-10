AP News Summary at 10:58 p.m. EDT

Trump-backed US Rep. Alex Mooney wins W.Va. GOP primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Congressman Alex Mooney has won the Republican nomination for one of West Virginia’s two seats in the U.S. House. Former President Donald Trump had endorsed Mooney instead of another Republican incumbent, congressman David McKinley, who has represented West Virginia in the House since 2011. Trump and Mooney sharply criticized McKinley for being one of 13 Republicans to vote in favor of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. McKinley bet that infrastructure improvements would matter more to voters than Trump’s endorsement in one of the nation’s poorest states. The incumbents were pitted against each other after population losses cost West Virginia a House seat.

Election 2022: Trump's pick lags in Nebraska governor race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republicans Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen are in a tight race to become their party’s nominee for Nebraska governor, while a candidate running with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement is lagging. Lindstrom, a state senator, is seen as a more moderate choice in the GOP primary. Pillen, a veterinarian and hog farm owner, had won the support of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is prohibited by term limit laws from running again. The race was upended in recent weeks by groping allegations lodged against Charles Herbster, the Trump-backed businessman who has denied the accusations. The winner of the GOP primary will emerge as a strong favorite against Democrat Carol Blood.

Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared Tuesday to suggest that the country could expand its war aims. With the war now in its 11th week, Kyiv has bogged down Russian forces and even staged a counteroffensive. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba seemed to indicate that the country could go beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of the Feb. 24 invasion. The idea reflected Ukraine’s ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military, which has surprised many who had anticipated a much quicker end to the conflict.

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

LONDON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package that beefs up President Joe Biden’s initial request. The measure signals a magnified U.S. commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion. The bill won wide bipartisan support. It contains $7 billion more than Biden’s plan from last month, evenly divided between defense and humanitarian programs. The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war’s crippling of Ukraine’s normally robust crop production.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct

BOSTON (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been cleared of sexual misconduct following a criminal trial in Boston. A Boston Municipal Court judge found him not guilty Tuesday after a two-day trial in which the chef had waived his right to a jury trial. A woman had accused Batali of forcibly kissing and groping her while taking a selfie at a restaurant in 2017. But Batali’s lawyer argued the accuser had a financial incentive to lie. Batali faced up to 2 1/2 years in prison if convicted. The 61-year-old former Food Network fixture's career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations from four women in 2017.

Political reality: Congress can't save -- or end -- abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting for decades over abortion policy, Congress is about to run into the political limits of its ability to act in either direction on the issue. President Joe Biden has called on Democrats to enshrine the Roe v. Wade abortion access protections into law. But a test vote Wednesday in the Senate is expected to fail, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster. At the same time, Republicans led by Sen. Mitch McConnell face similar political problems trying to ban abortions nationwide, even if they wrest control of the chamber in the midterm elections. Instead, the Supreme Court's pending decision on the issue is igniting a new era of political fighting in Congress over abortion policy

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections. The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices. The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden's criticism, responded that it's the Democrats’ agenda that is "hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”

Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping of US missionaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the U.S. have charged the leader of a notoriously violent Haitian gang with conspiracy to commit hostage taking for his alleged role in the kidnapping of 16 Americans last year. Germine Joly, 29, is accused of leading the 400 Mawozo gang and is the first person charged in the U.S. in connection with the kidnapping of the missionaries last fall. He was extradited to the U.S. last week and faces separate charges in a firearms trafficking case. Prosecutors say Joly was in a Haitian prison during the kidnapping but had “directed and asserted control of 400 Mawozo gang members’ kidnapping operations, including ransom negotiation for the hostages’ release.”

Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because of supply disruptions and a massive safety recall by manufacturer Abbott. Ongoing supply problems have intensified since Abbott shuttered its largest U.S. formula plant due to contamination concerns. Pediatricians are urging parents who can’t find formula to contact food banks or doctor’s offices. They warn against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online DIY recipes. Major retail chains including CVS and Walgreens are limiting how many containers customers can purchase at one time to conserve supplies. Meanwhile, regulators with the Food and Drug Administration are looking at importing formula to boost U.S. supplies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0