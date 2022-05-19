AP News Summary at 10:58 p.m. EDT

Captive medic’s bodycam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail. Associated Press journalists smuggled it out to the world in a tampon. Yuliia Paievska is now in Russian hands, and Mariupol is on the edge of falling. Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira. She used a body camera to record 256 gigabytes of her team’s frantic efforts over two weeks to bring people back from the brink of death. The footage shows her treating wounded Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians. The 53-year-old medic last was seen March 21 on Russian television as a captive, handcuffed and with bruises on her face.

Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says hundreds more fighters have emerged from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand and surrendered. The Red Cross is working to register the fighters as prisoners of war, as the end of a key battle in the conflict draws closer. Meanwhile, in the first war crimes trial held by Ukraine, a captured Russian soldier testified Thursday that he shot an unarmed Ukrainian civilian in the head on his officer’s orders. A monthslong siege of Mariupol that left it in ruins and the drama of last-ditch fighters at a steel plant holding off Russian forces turned the strategic port city into a worldwide symbol of suffering and defiance. The Russian military said Thursday that a total of 1,730 Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal steelworks have surrendered since Monday.

Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Abortion providers in Oklahoma say they will no longer provide the service in the state after the governor signs the latest anti-abortion measure heading to his desk. The bill passed Thursday is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights. The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement. It now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

CDC urges Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11

U.S. health advisers are urging a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quickly signed off on the advice. The decision opens a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids, just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older. Regulators this week authorized the extra dose to be given at least five months after youngsters' last shot. CDC's advisers endorsed it during a public meeting on Thursday.

'How dare you!': Grief, anger from Buffalo victims' kin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket are pleading with the nation to confront and stop racist violence. Their agony poured out Thursday in the tears of a 12-year-old child, Jaques “Jake” Patterson, who lost his father. The child covered his face with his hands as his mother said, “His heart is broken.” She spoke at a press conference with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton. Earlier Thursday, the white man accused in the killings, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, silently faced a murder indictment in court. Authorities are investigating the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges against him.

Rebutting Turkey, Biden lauds NATO bids of Sweden, Finland

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is forcefully supporting the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO despite objections from Turkey. Biden welcomed Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland to the White House Thursday. Russia's war on Ukraine has led the two formerly non-aligned countries to seek to join the 30-member NATO military bloc. Biden insists the two candidate countries “meet every NATO requirement and then some.” But unanimous approval is necessary, and Turkey's president has pledged to block the two countries' NATO membership, accusing them of supporting Kurdish activists that Turkey calls terrorists.

Jan. 6 panel asks GOP lawmaker to testify about Capitol tour

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection sent a letter to another House Republican in an effort to learn more about a tour he led of the building the day before the deadly attack. Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia is the latest GOP lawmaker to be asked to cooperate with the House select committee probing the violence that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. The voluntary request to Loudermilk comes a week after the committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, issued a series of striking subpoenas to a number of their Republican colleagues, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Ballot fiasco delays results in Oregon, vote-by-mail pioneer

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Ballots with blurry barcodes that can't be read by vote-counting machines will delay election results by weeks in a key U.S. House race in Oregon's primary. The fiasco affecting as many as 60,000 ballots in Oregon's third-largest county, Clackamas, is a black eye for a pioneering vote-by-mail state that has a reputation as a national leader on issues of voter equity. Two hundred county employees are being trained to transfer votes from spoiled ballots to readable ones to speed up the painstakingly slow tally. State officials say Elections Clerk Sherry Hall declined help for days though she knew about the flawed ballots May 3.

Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved a bill aimed at easing the baby formula shortage for families participating in a government assistance program known as WIC. That program accounts for about half of all formula purchases in the U.S. The House had passed the bill the day before, so it now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The vouchers can generally only be used to purchase one brand of infant formula, which encourages the manufacturer to offer big discounts to secure a state’s business. The bill makes it possible for families to redeem the WIC vouchers for whatever formula brand is available.

Boeing crew capsule launches to space station on test redo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing's crew capsule has blasted off on a repeat test flight to the International Space Station. Only a test dummy was on board for Thursday’s launch from Cape Canaveral. It's Boeing’s third shot at the flight demo. Two previous attempts were marred by software flaws and stuck valves. If the capsule reaches the space station Friday and everything else goes well, NASA test pilots could strap in by the end of this year for the company’s first astronaut flight. Boeing is trying to catch up with SpaceX, which has been flying NASA crews for two years.

