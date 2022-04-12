AP News Summary at 11:01 a.m. EDT

'It's not the end': The children who survived Bucha's horror

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes of Russia’s invasion, and almost no children have been seen in its silent streets. The many bright playgrounds in the town, once a popular community with good schools near the capital, Kyiv, are empty. But beside an apartment building spray-painted “CHILDREN," Bucha’s fragile renewal can be seen. A small group of neighborhood children have gathered here, finding distraction from the war. A wooden box once used for ammunition now holds a teddy bear and other toys. A father says that "it’s hard to explain for the smaller ones that war is still going on.”

At least 5 people shot at New York subway station

NEW YORK (AP) — At least five people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. Police are searching for a shooter. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke Tuesday morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot and unexploded devices. The fire department said 13 people were injured. A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station. According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask. Further details were not immediately available. Trains were delayed.

Johnson, Treasury chief to be fined over lockdown parties

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he and Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak will be fined by police for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices. Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, will also be fined. The “partygate” scandal has seen dozens of politicians and officials investigated over allegations that the government flouted its own pandemic restrictions. Many in Britain are angered by revelations that Johnson's staff held office parties in 2020 and 2021 while millions in Britain abided by strict lockdown rules. Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at several of the dozen events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police.

Ketanji Brown Jackson is and isn't first Black woman justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court last week and will become its first Black female justice. But Jackson isn't the only Black woman to be a justice. A total of 17 Black women currently serve on their state’s highest court. That's according to the Brennan Center for Justice in New York, which has tracked diversity on those courts. A majority of the women joined the bench within the last five years and, like Jackson, shattered a barrier. They became the first Black woman on their state’s high court. In interviews, some of those women described not only their own delight at Jackson’s confirmation but also suggested there’s more work to be done to make America’s courts more reflective of its citizens.

Ukraine probes claim poisonous substance dropped in Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on besieged Mariupol, as Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war. Thwarted in his apparent ambition to overrun the Ukrainian capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now building up forces for a new offensive in the Donbas. He insisted Tuesday that his campaign would continue until it achieves its goals. He said that Russia had withstood what he called the Western sanctions “blitz” and claimed they would backfire. As Ukrainian forces brace for a new attack, Ukraine's deputy defense minister said it was possible phosphorus munitions had been used. They cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons.

US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received. The Labor Department said its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier — the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine. The government’s report also showed that inflation rose 1.2% from February to March, up from a 0.8% increase from January to February.

Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Republican governor signed the bill on Tuesday after it easily passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate. Abortion rights advocates say the bill is clearly unconstitutional and is likely to face a legal challenge. It takes effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns next month. The bill makes an exception only for an abortion performed to save the life of the mother. Its passage is part of a trend of GOP-led states passing aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court considers ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out

BEIJING (AP) — Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown. That came after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket. The online news outlet The Paper said about 6.6 million people will be allowed to go outdoors. The government said some markets and pharmacies would reopen. A health official warned Shanghai doesn't have the virus under control despite easing restrictions. Washington announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.

NY Lt Gov Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been arrested in a federal corruption investigation. Authorities said the Democrat was arrested Tuesday on charges including bribery and falsification of records. Benjamin, formerly a state senator from Harlem, had joined the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in September. He was chosen by her to fill her former job several weeks after she stepped into the governorship. Benjamin was the state’s second Black lieutenant governor. During his state Legislature career, the Democrat emphasized criminal justice reform and affordable housing.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline in the summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

