AP News Summary at 11:01 a.m. EST

Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are deciding the final Senate contest in the country. They're choosing whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or opt for Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Tuesday's contest concludes a four-week runoff blitz that's drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The outcome will determine whether Democrats have a 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. In last month's general election, Warnock led Walker by 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the runoff. As polls opened Tuesday morning, a 40-degree wind chill and steady rain greeted voters in the Atlanta area.

Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow’s important military sites, observers said. Ukrainian officials did not formally confirm carrying out drone strikes inside Russia, and they have maintained ambiguity over previous high-profile attacks. But Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak taunted Moscow in comments on Twitter. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia was likely to consider the attacks on Russian bases more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the border with Ukraine as “some of the most strategically significant failures of force protection since its invasion of Ukraine.”

Colorado gay club shooting suspect charged with hate crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect accused of entering a Colorado Springs gay nightclub and killing five people and wounding 17 others was formally charged with hate crimes as well as murder. The charges came as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich appeared in court on Tuesday. Investigators say Aldrich entered Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in largely conservative Colorado Springs, just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began shooting during a drag queen’s birthday celebration. The attack came on on the eve of an annual day of remembrance for transgender people lost to violence. According to defense lawyers, Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women. But those efforts are bumping up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. After midterm elections there’s a renewed purpose at the White House to find ways to help women in states have virtually outlawed or limited the treatment, and to enforce policies already in place. But the administration is shackled by a ban on federal funding for most abortions, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court and a split Congress.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: 2 quarterfinals places left

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The final day of the round of 16 concludes Tuesday at the World Cup when Morocco faces Spain and Portugal goes head-to-head with Switzerland for the final two spots on the quarterfinals. Morocco is trying to secure its first appearance in the quarterfinals. The Atlas Lions topped Group F to reach the knockout round for the first time since 1986. The neighboring nations met in the teams’ final group game in 2018, which ended 2-2. Portugal heads into its match against Switzerland with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. He's rumored to be about to join a Saudi Arabian team. A poll in Portugal said most in his home nation don't want him playing for the team. And Ronaldo angered his coach with bad body language when he was pulled from a loss against South Korea.

Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House and Senate leaders will award law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, presenting them with the highest honor that Congress can bestow. This comes nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack. To recognize the officers who were there, the four medals will be placed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”

Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy says crews are making progress on restoring power to a county where one or more vandals shot up substations, but the repairs won’t be complete until later in the week. The power company said in a message to customers posted on its website Tuesday that it's on track to restore power throughout Moore County by Thursday morning, in line with previous estimates. Nearly 36,000 customers were without power in the county, down from a peak of around 45,000, according to poweroutage.us. Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. She starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long. She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica’s Closet,” from 1997 to 2000. John Travolta, who starred with Alley in two “Look Who's Talking” films, was among the stars who paid tribute to her online.

Brendan Fraser is back. But to him, 'I was never far away'

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Fraser's performance in “The Whale” has been widely celebrated as a likely Oscar nominee and a comeback for the 54-year-old actor. The word “comeback,” Fraser says in an interview, doesn't hurt his feelings. But he considers it more of a “reintroduction.” He plays a 600-lb. reclusive English teacher in the film. It's Fraser’s most empathetic performance, one that has returned him to the spotlight after years away from it, making quickly forgotten films like “Hair Brained” and the straight-to-DVD “Breakout." Now standing ovations are trailing Fraser everywhere he goes, on stages from London to Toronto. A leading man has been reborn. “The Whale” opens in theaters Friday.

US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The drop comes a day after stocks pulled back as stronger-than-expected readings on the economy raised worries that the Fed has a ways to go in getting inflation under control. The Fed is doing that by intentionally slowing the economy with higher interest rates. The S&P 500 shed 0.9% Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets closed mixed. Bond yields were relatively steady.