AP News Summary at 11:02 p.m. EDT

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket remains on track for a Monday liftoff, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad. Officials said Sunday that neither the rocket nor ground equipment suffered any damage. Five lightning strikes were confirmed Saturday, hitting the 600-foot towers surrounding the rocket at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The 322-foot rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It's poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's Apollo program. Astronauts could return to the moon in a few years, if this six-week test flight goes well.

Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of attacks at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. These reports Sunday intensified fears that the fighting could damage the Zaporizhzhia plant and cause a massive radiation leak. Ukraine’s atomic energy agency painted an ominous picture of the threat by issuing a map forecasting where radiation could spread. Ukrainian officials say Russian strikes hit areas across the Dnieper River from the power plant. Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces attacked the plant twice over the past day. Russian forces took control of the plant soon after the war began. Neither side's attack claims could be independently verified.

Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions in the week after a federal judge lifted an injunction on a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. But some North Carolina Democrats say the ruling was the catalyst their party needed to reinvigorate its political prospects in what would have likely been a losing year. Republicans in the state legislature are just five seats shy of the supermajority they need to nullify the Democratic governor’s veto on future restrictions. In a swing state like North Carolina, outrage and uncertainty over diminishing abortion access could generate enough political power for Democrats to hold their ground in November.

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — There's a new Army program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards. The program is one way the Army is hoping to fill the ranks as it struggles with recruiting efforts that are expected to fall dramatically short of the goals this year. According to estimates, just 23% of young people age 17 to 24 are physically, mentally and morally qualified to serve without receiving some type of waiver. Moral behavior issues include drug use, gang ties or a criminal record. It's the military's academic and physical fitness requirements that the prep course will address.

Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj make mark at MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Jack Harlow took flight to open the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, while Johnny Depp made a surprise float as the show’s Moon Man. Harlow kicked off his performance inside a mock airplane walking down aisle while performing his hit song “First Class,” which was sampled by Fergie’s “Glamorous.” The rapper joined Fergie onstage who sang her 2006 jam. Depp made brief cameos wearing the iconic astronaut outfit with his face digitally inserted into custom’s helmet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It was Depp's first appearance nearly three months after the verdict in his defamation trial with his former wife Amber Heard.

Detroit police arrest suspected gunman in 'random' shootings

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a man suspected of randomly shooting four people, three fatally, on the city's west side has been arrested. Police said the suspected arrested Sunday evening after an hourslong manhunt appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period. Detroit Police Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, but did not release further information. White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter. He said investigators don’t believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus.

Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a man evicted from an apartment building set fire to the house to lure out other tenants, then shot three dead and wounded two others. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police Chief Troy Finner says fire crews and police responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire. Finner said the man then opened fire on the crews fighting the fire, forcing them to take cover until police officers shot him dead. No firefighters or officers were wounded.

Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June and the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis. The country’s National Disaster Management Authority reported Sunday the death toll since the monsoon season began earlier than normal this year in mid-June. Deaths reached 1,061 people after new fatalities were reported in several different provinces.

Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar

NEW YORK (AP) — A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card has sold for $12.6 million, blasting into the record books Sunday as the most expensive ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia. The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — $9.3 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal in soccer’s 1986 World Cup. The escalating records are part of a growing market for sports memorabilia that has taken off as people cocooned themselves during the pandemic — one part nostalgia and one part financial opportunity.

Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings Sunday over Curacao in the championship of the Little League World Series. The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth. It won in 2018 and this same Honolulu team finished third last year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented international teams from participating. Hawaii starter Jaron Lancaster was dominant once again as he threw all four innings, while only allowing three runs, three hits and striking out 10 Curacao hitters.