AP News Summary at 11:21 a.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife, Camilla, are with the queen after traveling to Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer vacation home, to be with her. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, is en route.

Police arrest Memphis man in livestreamed shootings; 4 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee have arrested a man they say drove around the city for hours shooting at people. Four victims are dead and three others are wounded after seven shootings and at least two carjackings. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly livestreamed his actions on Facebook Wednesday. She said Kelly was arrested without incident at around 9 p.m. Wednesday after crashing a stolen car. She thanked the many people who called in tips for helping police locate him. Records show Kelly is a felon who was released early from a prison term for aggravated assault, raising questions about criminal justice reform.

Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The last suspect in a horrific stabbing rampage that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture. The manner of his death after being taken into custody has prompted fresh investigations. One official says 32-year-old Myles Sanderson died from self-inflicted injuries after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials have declined to discuss how he died, but say an independent investigation into the incident has begun. Sanderson’s 30-year-old brother, Damien, was the other suspect and he was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody knife attacks inside and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.

Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2B in US military aid for Europe

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv as the Biden administration ramped up military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia by more than $2.8 billion. The new assistance comes as the U.S. and its allies seek to boost momentum in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia in the south and east. In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Blinken said the administration would provide $2 billion in long-term foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors. That's on top of a $675 million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had announced earlier.

Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on 'MAGA Republicans'

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. Biden has likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.” And Democrats are taking notice. The president's gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach of late has emboldened Democrats across the country. While he is rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections, his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says Trumpism is “a particularly strong issue" for the Democratic base.

Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered to authorities in New York court on Thursday. He's facing state money laundering and conspiracy charges alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon. In that case, Bannon was accused of pocketing more than $1 million. Bannon has called the charges “phony.” Two other men involved in the wall project have pleaded guilty and a third defendant’s trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point Thursday. The ECB joined the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in the global stampede of rapid rate hikes. Russia’s war in Ukraine has fueled inflation in Europe, with Russia sharply reducing supplies of cheap natural gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and run factories. That has driven up gas prices by 10 times or more.

School gun case sparks debate over safety and second chances

Oak Park, Ill. (AP) — In May, police got a tip and arrested student Keyon Robinson with a gun on his high school campus in suburban Chicago. Robinson he says he brought the gun in a backpack for protection after fighting with a relative. He faces felony charges. He's now 19 and calls his decision senseless. His attorney is seeking a deferred judgment because it’s a first offense. Meanwhile, his school is tightening security, as it tries to reassure a worried community. While school shootings with multiple victims grab headlines, data show that gun incidents like this one are more typical. Most shootings in and around schools result from fights that escalate. Robinson's case highlights a larger debate for students and schools around security and second chances.

Police arrest Vegas-area elected official in reporter death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-area elected public official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June. Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by a police SWAT unit hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal probe of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the newspaper. Investigators earlier served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the homicide investigation. Telles had been a focus of German’s reporting about turmoil in the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.

Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is starting to wind down, but they’ve saved one of the most anticipated films of the slate for last. “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe film starring Ana de Armas, is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition. The nearly three-hour epic is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood icon from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Marilyn Monroe. The film will be be available on Netflix on Sept. 23.