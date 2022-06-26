AP News Summary at 11:12 a.m. EDT

Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — President Joe Biden is praising the global alliance confronting Russia over its war in Ukraine. Biden says the coalition of countries must ‘stay together.’ He says Russian President Vladimir Putin had thought he could play the countries off of one another and break down their resolve. But Biden says the coalition hasn't splintered “and we're not going to.” Biden commented during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before leaders of the Group of Seven top economies opened their annual summit in Germany on Sunday. Biden also announced that G-7 nations will ban imports of Russian gold. Gold is a top Russian export.

A ‘sucker punch’: Some women fear setback to hard-won rights

Reproductive freedom was one of the key goals of the feminism of the 1960s and 1970s. The women who fought for those rights recall an astonishing decade of progress from about 1963 to 1973. It included the right to equal pay, the right to use birth control, Title IX in 1972, and then Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing a right to abortion. Now they are not only shocked at the rollback of that right, but worried that if a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, what does this mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years?

Iran launches rocket into space as nuclear talks to resume

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television says says that Tehran has launched a solid-fueled rocket into space, drawing a rebuke from Washington ahead of the expected resumption of stalled talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. It’s unclear when exactly the rocket was launched, but the announcement came after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad and Iran acknowledged it planned tests for the satellite-carrying Zuljanah rocket. State-run media claimed that the rocket launch was successful. The news comes after the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, traveled to Tehran in a push to resuscitate stalemated negotiations.

Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv says Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital with missiles. Several explosions rocked the west of the city early Sunday. At least two residential buildings were struck. AP journalists saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians. The general prosecutor’s office says preliminary information indicates one person was killed and four others were injured. The mayor said four people were hospitalized with injuries and a 7-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble. A Ukrainian lawmaker says the early evidence suggests 14 missiles were launched. Meanwhile, Russian forces trying to press their momentum after taking full control Saturday of the charred ruins of the city of Sievierodonetsk.

Carpe diem: In Ukraine, war turning love into marriages

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Ukraine’s war-time martial laws include a provision allowing Ukrainians, both soldiers and civilians, to apply and marry on the same day. In the Kyiv region alone, more than 4,000 couples have jumped at the expedited opportunity, seizing the day. One new husband proposed to his then-girlfriend in the opening hours of the Russian invasion. If death do us part, he figured, then let it be as husband and wife.

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits. Yet most economists say corporate price gouging is, at most, one of many causes of runaway inflation — and not the primary one. Others include: Supply disruptions at factories, ports and freight yards. Worker shortages. President Joe Biden’s enormous pandemic aid program. COVID 19-caused shutdowns in China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And, not least, a Federal Reserve that kept interest rates ultra-low longer than experts say it should have. Most of all, though, economists say resurgent spending drove inflation up.

Illinois governor's race is also battle among billionaires

WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) — The race to be Illinois’ next governor is also a battle among billionaires, including two whose names won’t appear on Tuesday's primary ballot. Republican candidates Darren Bailey and Richard Irvin each has a benefactor with a different vision for the party. Businessmen Ken Griffin and Richard Uihlein have combined to pour more than $60 million into the race. Griffin backs Irvin, a former prosecutor and first Black mayor of Chicago's largest suburb. Uihlein supports Bailey, a farmer and state lawmaker who fought pandemic measures such as mask mandates. Billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent millions trying to ensure Irvin isn’t the GOP nominee. Bailey is the opponent Pritzker would rather face in November.

As summit host, Spain urges NATO to watch its southern flank

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is certain to dominate an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid. But host nation Spain and other members are quietly pushing the Western alliance to consider how mercenaries aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin are spreading Moscow’s influence in Africa. The allies are emphasizing their proximity to Africa while lobbying for a greater focus on Europe’s southern flank in a new document outlining NATO’s vision of its security challenges and tasks. The Strategic Concept is NATO’s most important working document after the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949, and it's updated about every 10 years. Leaders of the alliance's 30 countries are expected to adopt a new version at the summit starting Tuesday.

Explorers find WWII Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Explorers say they found the wreckage of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, a U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines. They say it's the deepest wreck ever discovered at 22,916 feet. American explorer Victor Vescovo, founder of Dallas-based Caladan Oceanic Expeditions, announced the find together with U.K.-based EYOS Expeditions. The ship took part in the Battle off Samar, the final phase of the Battle of Leyte Gulf in October 1944, in which the Imperial Japanese Navy suffered its biggest loss of ships and failed to dislodge the U.S. forces from Leyte, which they invaded earlier as part of the liberation of the Philippines.

Pride parades march on with new urgency across US

NEW YORK (AP) — Parades celebrating LGBTQ pride kick off in some of America’s biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere take place after at least one Supreme Court justice signaled, in a ruling on abortion, that the court could reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015. That warning shot came after a year of legislative defeats for the LGBTQ community, including the passage of laws in some states limiting the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity with children.

