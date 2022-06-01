AP News Summary at 11:30 a.m. EDT

West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western nations promised more and more advanced arms to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battled a grinding Russian offensive that was closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. will unveil a new weapons package later in the day that will include high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are “the most modern air defense system that Germany has.” Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better equipped military.

Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde says he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he’s stopped cooperating. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN in a brief interview Wednesday that he’s speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. State officials have said 19 police officers waited outside the classroom where Salvador Ramos had opened fire, despite repeated pleas from children calling 911 for help.

Africans see inequity in monkeypox response elsewhere

OSUN, Nigeria (AP) — As health authorities in Europe and elsewhere scramble to roll out vaccines and drugs to stamp out the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, some doctors are acknowledging an ugly reality: The resources needed to prevent the disease have long been available, just not to the Africans who have dealt with it for decades. Although most cases of the smallpox-related disease are mild, authorities in numerous European countries and the U.S. are offering to immunize people at high-risk and considering the use of antivirals. Some African outbreak experts said the vaccines should be shared according to need and pointed out that they haven't always had enough.

Sanctioned Russian oligarch's megayacht hides in a UAE creek

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the dusty, northern-most sheikhdom of the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s largest yachts sits in a quiet port. So far, it has avoided the fate of other luxury vessels linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs. The 118-meter (387-foot) Motor Yacht A also shows the UAE’s neutrality amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. The country remains a magnet for Russian money and its oil-rich capital sees Moscow as a crucial OPEC partner. Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, the UAE has offered a refuge for Russians, both those despairing of their country’s future as well as the mega-wealthy concerned about Western sanctions. The superyacht belongs to Andrey Melnichenko, an oligarch worth some $23.5 billion.

Block of COVID funds risks US lives, White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration foresees unnecessary deaths if lawmakers don’t approve billions of dollars more to brace for the pandemic’s next wave. Yet the push to provide the money is in limbo in Congress. It's the latest victim of election-year gridlock that’s already stalled or killed a host of Democratic priorities. President Joe Biden’s request for funds for vaccines, testing and treatments has run into opposition from Republicans. And the GOP has complicated the election-year fight by fusing it with the politically precarious issue of immigration. If the issue isn't resolved soon, the next best chance of handling it may not come until the fall.

Renewed hopes but more delays for Cubans seeking US visas

CIENFUEGOS, Cuba (AP) — Like many Cubans before him, Roberto De la Yglesia left most of his family behind when he made his way to the United States with only his son in 2015, hoping that he could soon bring his wife and daughters to join him. Years later, the mechanical engineer in New Jersey and his family back in Cienfuegos, Cuba, are still waiting — with a mixture of renewed hope and skepticism. The Biden administration has said it will reactivate the long-stalled Family Reunification Program, which lets Cubans legally in the U.S. bring close relatives. Yet, the administration has not offered a timeline for ramping up the U.S. diplomatic presence in Havana. So the estimated 20,000 applicants still must wait.

Hinckley nears full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington is set to preside over an important hearing for the man who shot President Ronald Reagan more than 40 years ago. John Hinckley is set to be released from restrictive conditions he has lived under since he shot Reagan and several others in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman said in September that he would free Hinckley from all the remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Officials say Hinckley has, and Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley will not attend, is not expected to alter those plans.

California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harms perpetuated by the state against them and recommending ways to address those wrongs. The recommendations include expanding voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods. The report to be released by the state Department of Justice marks the halfway point for the two-year reparations task force. The task force voted in March to limit reparations to descendants of enslaved and free African Americans who were in the United States at the end of the 19th century.

Sex Pistols aim to give queen's jubilee a touch of punk

LONDON (AP) — In Britain, there are several traditional elements to a royal anniversary: pageants, street parties, the Sex Pistols. Queen Elizabeth II and the Pistols have been linked since the punk pioneers released the song “God Save the Queen” during the monarch’s 1977 Silver Jubilee. The anti-authoritarian anthem has been re-released to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne. It’s one of a raft of cultural tie-ins spurred by the royal milestone, including exhibitions, auctions and concerts. Members of the band that rhymed “God save the queen” with “fascist regime” have mellowed. Pistols singer John Lydon says he's “proud of the queen," and guitarist Steve Jones says he's “not against” the jubilee celebrations.

French Open updates | Swiatek wins 33rd in a row, reaches SF

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has won her 33rd match in a row with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula to advance to the semifinals of the French Open. The 21-year-old Swiatek will next face Daria Kasatkina of Russia for a spot at the final. Swiatek gained from what appeared to be a missed call in the seventh game of the first set. She chased down Pegula’s drop shot but it appeared to have bounced twice before she hit her winner to break and take a 4-3 lead. Swiatek won the 2020 French Open. She has gone unbeaten since February for the WTA’s longest such stretch since Serena Williams compiled a 34-match run in 2013.

