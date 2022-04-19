AP News Summary at 11:12 a.m. EDT

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. It intensified assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long Tuesday in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to overrun the capital failed, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there for eight years. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory in the now 7-week-old war.

Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce its 2021 security directive. Passengers on a Delta overseas flight cheered and applauded. But some airports, including those in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, recommended that people mask up voluntarily.

'Not my life': An apartment block reflects the new Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Soviet-era apartment blocks at the end of a tram line in this western Ukrainian city show an indifferent face to the world, blank and gray. But behind every lighted window is a story, never so much as now. Lviv on the surface looks calm, too. But the city is uniquely representative of the 10 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, absorbing at least 500,000 new residents. The Associated Press visited one apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities. The families don’t know each other, but they can recognize displaced people like themselves on sight, without exchanging a word.

Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan cop

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say an independent autopsy confirms that the Black man was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer. The result was released at a news conference Tuesday. It confirms what seems clear on video: The 26-year-old Lyoya was shot in the back of his head by a Grand Rapids officer while on the ground on April 4. Lyoya was unarmed. Attorney Ben Crump says the officer failed to ease up after a foot chase and physical struggle following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a former Detroit-area medical examiner who has worked on many high-profile cases. Results of the official autopsy haven’t been publicly released.

Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall

Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine the original vaccine with protection against the latest variant. Now it's reporting a hint that such an approach might work. Before omicron struck, Moderna began testing a shot combining the original vaccine with protection against an earlier variant named beta. The company says people given that test combo shot developed more antibodies capable of fighting newer variants — including omicron — than today's regular booster. Studies are underway to see if a combination shot that adds omicron-specific protection works better.

UK's Boris Johnson faces wrath of lawmakers over partygate

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing British lawmakers for the first time since he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in his office that broke coronavirus lockdown rules. As the House of Commons returns Tuesday from an 11-day Easter break, Johnson is expected to apologize for what he insists was a minor slip-up. The opposition Labour Party is trying to get lawmakers to censure Johnson over the “partygate” scandal. It plans to hold a Commons vote Thursday on whether Johnson should be investigated for allegedly misleading Parliament — generally a resigning offense. Johnson argues it would be wrong to change leaders while Britain faces crises including the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living squeeze.

Griner's ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are preparing for their WNBA season without teammate Brittney Griner. The 6-foot-9 Griner remains in Russia after being detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. First-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says she wakes up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about Griner. Russian authorities said a search of Griner's luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Teammates are hoping for her safe return to the United States. Her arrest came at a time of heightened political tensions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine and remains at war.

Strong influences help mold 2022 US Teacher of the Year

OBERLIN, Ohio (AP) — It hardly seems a stretch to say that Kurt Russell was born to be a history teacher. Raised on stories his mother told him about the civil rights movement in Alabama and influenced by teachers from his childhood, the 50-year-old Russell has spent the last 25 years teaching history and African-American history at Oberlin High School outside Cleveland. The Council of Chief State School Officers announced Tuesday that Russell is the organization’s National Teacher of the Year for 2022. He was previously named Ohio’s teacher of the year. The organization says Russell will spend the next year representing educators and serving as an ambassador for students and teachers nationwide.

Global finance meeting focuses on war-driven food insecurity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The growing crisis over food insecurity and skyrocketing food prices is taking center stage as members of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank prepare to meet in Washington. The loss of commodities due to Russia’s war against Ukraine is being blamed for the food calamity. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is convening a Tuesday meeting with global leaders to “call on international financial institutions to accelerate and deepen their response” to countries affected by food issues. Russia and Ukraine produce 14% of the world’s wheat supply. A March U.N. food report said the global number of undernourished people could increase by 8 million to 13 million people into 2023.

Stocks rise as Wall Street reviews latest company earnings

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors continue reviewing earnings reports from big companies. The S&P 500 rose 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 3.4% after reporting better-than-expected results and raising its dividend. Energy companies fell along with prices for crude oil and natural gas. Banks were higher as Treasury yields continued to rise, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.91%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0