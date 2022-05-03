AP News Summary at 11:05 a.m. EDT

Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the U.S. Supreme Court not overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. In a statement Tuesday, Biden said he would work to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. Politico released a draft opinion that suggested the court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in the drafting process.

Possible overturning of Roe sends abortion fight to states

If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it. Democrats vowed to fight the possible removal of abortion rights that have been in place for nearly a half-century, while Republicans cheered the draft opinion and condemned the extremely rare leak that allowed it to be reported by Politico on Monday. About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe falls and 13 states have so-called trigger laws that would immediately ban abortion if it is overturned.

Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule. That's what makes the leak of an apparent draft of an opinion in a major abortion case a shock to court watchers. The draft published by Politico says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. There have been leaks before, but not of such magnitude. Only a handful of people have access to decisions before they’re published.

Live updates | EU on cusp of proposing new Russia sanctions

The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc’s executive branch is on the cusp of proposing a new raft of sanctions against Russia. The union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a tweet that the executive is “working on the 6th package of sanctions which aims to de-swift more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports.” EU policy commissioners have been discussing the new sanctions and are set to send their proposals later Tuesday to the 27 member countries for debate. Members have been involved in drawing up the proposals, but they routinely take days to endorse them. The sanctions can only enter force once they are published in the EU’s Official Journal.

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans will vote Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the nation. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the GOP front-runner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic congressman Tim Ryan in what is expected to be a brutal November for Democrats. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears well positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. In Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to fend off Republican challenges from the right.

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses. It's a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million. She later changed into a replica. There was plenty of shimmery gold for the gala's gilded glamour theme. But many in the star-studded crowd went for classic looks in black and white.

US officials: Griner now considered wrongfully detained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the U.S. will more aggressively work to secure her release while the legal case against her plays out. That's according to two U.S. officials who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil. U.S. officials previously stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained. Griner's agent says she expects the White House “do whatever is necessary” to bring Griner home. ESPN first reported the classification in Griner’s case.

Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed. The latest data released Tuesday by the the Bureau of Labor Statistics further reveals an extraordinarily tight labor market that has emboldened millions of Americans to seek better paying jobs, while also contributing to the biggest inflation surge in four decades. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March.

Stocks drift in early going on Wall Street ahead of the Fed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors await Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. Technology stocks fell and weighed on the broader market. Energy stocks gained ground following solid earnings reports from BP and Devon Energy. Bond yields fell.

Review: 'Doctor Strange 2’ gets weirder, scarier, messier

Picking up a few months after “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange hops on the multiverse bandwagon in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” He decides to help a new character, America, a teen with the power to travel the multiverse who is being hunted for her abilities by Wanda Maximoff. This film is directed by Sam Raimi, whose Spider-Man movies still rank among the best in modern superhero offerings. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “Doctor Strange 2” is a mixed bag, with some fun Raimi elements. Rated PG-13, “Doctor Strange 2” opens in theaters Thursday.

