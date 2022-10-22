AP News Summary at 11:11 a.m. EDT

Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed authorities have ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave immediately ahead of an expected Ukrainian advance. In a Telegram post on Saturday afternoon, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to move deeper into Russian-held territory. They cited a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged “terror attacks” by Kyiv. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February. The city is the capital of a region of the same name, one of four Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

City where George Floyd was killed struggles to recruit cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring a force that was down by one-third at one point. Officers told recruits they would be working in a vibrant city with all the career paths that come in a large department. But they also acknowledged the dangers of the job, and the duty new officers would face to rebuild trust in the community. One potential recruit, Cyrus Collins, told AP he “doesn't want people of color to be against cops.” Another said he thought he could “bring more heart into the police force.”

EXPLAINER: Which states have abortion on the ballot?

Voters in a handful of states will weigh in on abortion in this year’s election in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion rights to the states. California, Michigan and Vermont are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a right to abortion, while Kentucky is asking if its constitution should be changed to say there is no such right to abortion or government funding for it. Montana is asking voters whether to require medical care and treatment for infants born alive after an attempted abortion.

Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil. With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action. A risk consultancy says the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sharply raised the risk of civil unrest in Europe. The war has led to higher energy bills and food prices.

Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn has grown to Category 4 force as it heads for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds increased to 130 mph by early Saturday, though it could weaken before hitting land. The storm was centered about 170 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta. The forecast called for Roslyn to take a path close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday night or early Sunday before making landfall in Nayarit state on Sunday morning.

EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader

LONDON (AP) — Observers of Britain’s governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. Under Britain's parliamentary system, the public never actually votes for its prime minister. Instead, voters tick the box for a representative from their local area, who then becomes one of Britain’s 650 Members of Parliament. The party that wins a majority forms a government and puts their leader into the prime minister's seat. If that leader falls from grace, the party — and only the party — gets to choose a new leader and new prime minister.

East Iran city, scene of bloody crackdown, sees new protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A city in Iran that was the scene of a bloody crackdown last month has woken up to new destruction after tensions erupted the day before. In Zahedan, a southeastern city with an ethnic Baluch population, state TV aired footage showing a battered city on Saturday after a day of protests. Meanwhile witnesses say antigovernment protests erupted at several universities in Tehran. The outburst of protests come as demonstrations across Iran continue over the the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. The protests have morphed into the greatest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement.

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities.

ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — ESPN and Formula One have reached a new broadcast deal through 2025. ESPN has held F1 broadcast rights in the U.S. since 2018 as the global series has experienced a boom in popularity. The new deal keeps all races live in their current, commercial-free format. At least 16 of next season's 24 races will be on either ABC or ESPN; both networks are owned by the Walt Disney Co. ESPN said average viewership has rising from nearly 950,000 per race in 2021 to 1.2 million this season. Terms were not disclosed.