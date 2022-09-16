AP News Summary at 11:07 a.m. EDT

Ukraine combs mass burial site, says signs of torture found

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are unearthing bodies from a mass burial site in an area recently recaptured from Russian forces. They say some bore hallmarks of torture. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited the site as an example of “what the Russian occupation has led to.” Workers hauled body after body out of the sandy soil Friday. They worked in a pine forest near Izium that police said contained 445 graves. Ukrainian forces got access to the site after recapturing the northeastern city and much of the wider Kharkiv region in a counteroffensive that suddenly shifted the momentum in the nearly seven-month war. A prosecutor said some of the bodies pulled from the sandy soil had their hands tied behind their backs and ropes around their necks.

Veteran judge named special master in Trump documents search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida home. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has also refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month. Cannon on Thursday empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review all the documents taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and set a November deadline for his work. The sharply worded order from Cannon sets the stage for a challenge to a federal appeals court.

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Donald Trump is increasingly embracing and endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to the movement rises. Using his Truth Social platform, Trump this week reposted an image of himself overlaid with the words “the Storm is Coming." In QAnon lore, the storm refers to Trump's final victory, when his opponents supposedly will be tried and possibly executed. It's among dozens of recent Q-related posts from the Republican former president, who also ended a rally with a QAnon song. Experts who study QAnon say Trump may be trying to rally his most stalwart supporters as investigations into his conduct escalate.

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue. A live tracker of the queue said it was “at capacity” and entry was being “paused” for six hours. King Charles III, who for decades before his accession to the throne was the Prince of Wales, visited Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for a service of prayer and reflection in honor of his late mother. Charles and his siblings will be standing vigil around the flag-draped coffin on Friday evening.

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard moving to military base

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved to housing on a military base on Cape Cod. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says the move Friday is voluntary. Those migrants who decide to make the trip will receive food and services and be housed in dormitory-type lodging, with separate quarters for families. Authorities haven't said what will happen to those who want to stay put. Baker has praised the residents of Martha's Vineyard for caring for the migrants, who are mostly from Venezuela, but says the island lacks the resources to provide long-term care. DeSantis, a Republican, has said the flights to Martha’s Vineyard are part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

China's Xi calls for effort to prevent 'color revolutions'

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned his Central Asian neighbors against allowing outsiders to destabilize them with “color revolutions.” It is a reference to protests that toppled regimes in the former Soviet Union and the Middle East. Xi’s comments at a security summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Central Asia, India and Iran reflect official Chinese anxiety that Western support for pro-democracy and human rights activists is a plot to undermine authoritarian governments. Xi said governments need to prevent attempts by "external forces to provoke a color revolution.” Xi was at a meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Wall Street slips as FedEx warning adds to market woes

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, putting the market on track for another week of sizable losses, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% in morning trading Friday. FedEx lost a quarter of its value after saying a sharp dropoff in its business, particularly in Asia and Europe, worsened in recent weeks. Markets were already on edge because of stubbornly high inflation as well as the higher interest rates being used to fight it, which will slow the economy.

LONDON DIARY: Reflections from the queue to mourn the queen

LONDON (AP) — Waiting in line to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II is a singular event — no matter who you are. AP correspondent Samya Kullab was No. 3,017 in the queue one day this week outside Westminster Hall. The line was full of people touched by the queen's death in different ways. And as they wait in line and chat, they find things they have in common — and realize that they'd have never met if it were not for this singular event. In nearly eight hours in line, Kullab is able to make a bit more sense of the outpouring that the monarch's death brought to Britain.

Review: A classic battle epic in ‘The Woman King’

In “The Woman King,” Viola Davis a mass of muscle, battle wounds and world weariness as General Nanisca, the head of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the West African Kingdom of Dohemy in the 19th century. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood the film is a throwback of sorts to the big, exciting, emotional warrior epics that used to be all too common at the multiplex, with the twist that it’s women not men driving the action, writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review. Rated PG-13, “The Woman King” is currently playing in theaters nationwide.

Oktoberfest is back but inflation hits brewers, cost of beer

MUNICH (AP) — Oktoberfest is on tap again in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellations. The beer will be just as cold and the roast pork knuckle just as crispy. Mayor Dieter Reiter says the return of the city’s hallmark tourist event on Saturday is “beautiful.” But brewers and visitors are under pressure from inflation in ways they could hardly imagine in 2019. Energy, barley, hops, even paper and glue for labels, cardboard for cases and steel barrels have all gone up in price as record inflation has taken hold across Europe. The price of one of the hefty mugs that revelers will hoist has gone up by 15%, with the brewing industry under pressure from rising costs.