AP News Summary at 11:08 p.m. EDT

Biden welcomes new Australian PM to Indo-Pacific club

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden is wrapping up a five-day visit to Asia on Tuesday by having talks with Australia's new prime minister and what could be a more difficult conversation with India's leader. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a longtime strategic ally but differences persist between the U.S. and India over how to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden will meet separately with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and with Modi after a gathering in Tokyo of leaders known as the Quad. The Quad includes the U.S., Australia, India and Japan. It has become increasingly relevant as Biden has moved to adjust U.S. foreign policy to put greater focus on the Pacific.

EXPLAINER: What's the 4-nation Quad, where did it come from?

TOKYO (AP) — Leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India gathered in Tokyo on Tuesday for a summit of what's known as the Quad. The name comes from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. It began as a loose partnership after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, when the four countries provided humanitarian and disaster assistance. It was formalized by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007, but then fell dormant until it was resurrected in 2017. Both the Trump and Biden administrations saw the Quad as a key way to place more focus on the Indo-Pacific region, particularly as a counterweight to China’s assertive actions

If Roe falls, some fear repercussions for reproductive care

If the Supreme Court follows through on overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion will likely be banned or greatly restricted in about half of U.S. states. But experts and advocates fear repercussions could reach even further, affecting care for women who miscarry, couples seeking fertility treatments and access to some forms of contraception. Many supporters of abortion bans insist they are only interested in curtailing abortion, and legislation passed so far often has exceptions for other reproductive care. But rumblings in the GOP have doctors concerned, and laws banning abortion could also have unintended side effects.

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations. Three months after the invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts. Harsh new restrictions and the closure of independent media have prompted many Russians to flee. But even that has gotten much harder, as Western nations banned flights. One expert says a summer of economic misery could be coming for Russians.

Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a Harpoon missile launcher and missiles to protect its coast. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says “low-level” planning is underway on how the U.S. may need to adjust its training of Ukrainian forces or use of U.S. troops in the country. Asked if U.S. special operations forces may go into Ukraine, which officials have insisted they are not doing yet, Milley says that any reintroduction of U.S. forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision.

Southern Baptists face push for public list of sex abusers

A blistering report on the Southern Baptist Convention’s mishandling of sex abuse allegations is raising the prospect that the denomination, for the first time, will create a publicly accessible database of pastors known to be abusers. The creation of a such a system was one of the key recommendations in a report released Sunday by Guidepost Solutions. That firm was contracted by the SBC’s Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for an investigation by outsiders. The proposed database is expected to be one of several recommendations that will be presented to thousands of delegates attending this year’s national meeting, scheduled for June 14-15 in Anaheim, California.

Asian shares mostly lower as inflation worries cloud outlook

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower as worries over inflation temper optimism over President Joe Biden’s remark that he was considering reducing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong but rose slightly in Sydney. Oil prices and U.S. futures were lower. Biden announced a new economic and trade initiative with the region Monday while on a visit to Japan. He also confirmed to reporters that he planned to discuss the issue of punitive tariffs imposed on China during former President Donald Trump’s administration with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen once he returns to Washington. The comments raised optimism over a possible easing of tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

South Asia's intense heat wave a 'sign of things to come'

NEW DELHI (AP) — The intense heat wave sweeping through South Asia was made more likely due to climate change and is a sign of things to come. An analysis by international scientists said climate change made this heat wave 30 times more likely and future warming would make such heat waves more common and hotter. The devastation from the current heat wave's impact ranges from forest fires and glacial floods to crop losses that forced India to ban exports on wheat. It impacts the poor inordinately, who may not have access to cooling. But while some cities, like western Ahmedabad have actively tried to adapt to the heat, most Indian cities still lag behind.

Surgeon: Johnny Depp's severed finger story has flaws

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A hand surgeon has testified that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The finger injury has been one of several points of dispute in the lawsuit. Depp says he was injured when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard has said she never saw specifically how it happened, but that it occurred on a night when Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

MLB suspends Yanks' Donaldson for 1 game for 'Jackie' remark

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended Josh Donaldson for one game after the New York Yankees slugger made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson on Saturday. Donaldson also was fined an undisclosed amount. The punishment was announced Monday by Michael Hill, the senior vice president of on-field operations for MLB. Donaldson has elected to appeal the penalty. Shortly before the suspension was announced, the Yankees said Donaldson had been put on the COVID-19 injured list. AL East-leading New York is slated to open a three-game series against Baltimore, and then head to Tampa Bay for a four-game set beginning on Thursday.

