AP News Summary at 11:08 p.m. EDT

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon, who's facing criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena over the Capitol riot, has told the House committee investigating the attack that he's now willing to testify. Lawmakers say Bannon’s turnabout was conveyed in a letter late Saturday from his attorney. And that development comes as the committee prepares to air some of its most striking revelations yet this week against Trump in what may be its final set of hearings. Bannon has argued that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege. But Trump now says he'd waive that privilege claim, according to a letter Saturday to Bannon’s lawyer.

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

15 killed in Russian strike in Ukraine, 20 believed trapped

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian emergency workers were laboring to pull people out of the rubble after a Russian rocket attack smashed into three apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people. More than 20 people were believed still trapped Sunday after the attack a day earlier in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar. It was just the latest deadly Russian attack to hit civilian buildings. Twenty-one people were killed earlier this month when an apartment building and recreation area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region. Another 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in June. Russia has claimed that it is hitting only military targets.

'Terrorism:' Abe killing seen as attack on Japan's democracy

TOKYO (AP) — Public outrage, handwringing and vows of defiance in media and among political commentators are widespread in Japan following the daylight assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Part of the collective shock is because crime is so rare in Japan. But it can also be traced to the setting. Abe was killed on the street near a crowded train station, in the middle of a campaign speech for parliamentary elections, something that Japan, despite a long history of one-party political domination and growing voter apathy, takes seriously. One academic called it the first assassination of a former or serving leader in postwar Japan. It could lead to an emergency review of the way Japan guards its officials, and a tightening of security at large-scale events.

Japan ruling party wins big in polls in wake of Abe's death

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party and its coalition partner have scored a major victory in parliamentary elections imbued with meaning after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Liberal Democratic Party and its partner Komeito raised their combined share in the 248-seat chamber to 146 — far beyond the majority — in the elections Sunday for half of the seats in the less powerful upper house. With the boost, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stands to rule without interruption until a scheduled election in 2025. That would allow Kishida to work on long-term policies such as Abe's cherished goal to amend the U.S.-drafted postwar pacifist constitution.

EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s departing prime minister says the island nation’s debt-laden economy has “collapsed” as it runs out of money to pay for food and fuel. The country is seeking help from neighboring India, China and the International Monetary Fund. Economists say the crisis stems from domestic factors such as years of mismanagement and corruption, but also from other troubles such as its $51 billion debt, the coronavirus pandemic and terror attacks. Getting the economy back on track will take time. On Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign.

Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn’t seem like “a great option.” Biden also has a message to people enraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that ended a constitutional right to abortion and who've been demonstrating across the country: “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important.” He tells reporters while spending the weekend in Delaware that he lacks the power to force the dozen-plus states with strict restrictions or outright bans on abortion to allow the procedure.

Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park has more than doubled in size since Saturday afternoon. The U.S. is weathering another very active year for fires. In California, firefighters are working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees. The blaze is near the iconic grove of about 500 mature sequoias, which are the world’s biggest trees by volume. The rest of the park is open but smoke hangs over some of its most iconic views. In Utah, smoke from a 5.9-square-mile blaze has blown into Salt Lake City. And investigators say four men started another Utah blaze that topped 12 square miles after the group abandoned a camp fire.

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes into the crypto pool. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that serve as proxies for the larger crypto market, though a pension fund for Houston firefighters last year directly bought bitcoin and other digital currency. A lack of transparency makes it difficult to tell whether they’ve made or lost money. Not only are pension funds exposed to risks in the crypto world, so are taxpayers who potentially could have to bail them out.

Djokovic tops Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon, 21st Slam trophy

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the men’s final at the All England Club for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall. The top-seeded Djokovic has won 28 matches in a row at Wimbledon and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies. That puts him just one behind rival Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in the history of men’s tennis. The 35-year-old Djokovic became the second oldest Wimbledon men's champion in the professional era. The 40th-ranked Kyrgios was trying to become the first unseeded men’s champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Ivanisevic is now Djokovic’s coach and was in the Centre Court guest box for the match.