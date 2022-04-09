AP News Summary at 11:11 a.m. EDT

War Crimes Watch: A devastating walk through Bucha's horror

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Walking through Bucha, The Associated Press spoke with two dozen witnesses of the Russian occupation. Almost every one said they saw a body, sometimes several. Civilians were killed, mostly men, sometimes picked off at random. Several survivors were adamant about that. Many, including the elderly, said they were threatened themselves. The question that survivors, investigators and the world would like to answer is why. Some believe the Russians weren’t ready for an extended fight or had especially undisciplined fighters among them. The deterioration was swift and horrific. “They needed to kill someone,” one survivor says. “And killing civilians is very easy.”

More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Civilian evacuations are moving forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave before an expected Russian onslaught. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded a tough global response to Friday's train station attack in Kramatorsk, calling it the latest sign of Russian war crimes. Russia denied it was responsible. Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to get out ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces in the east. On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Zelenkyy met in Kyiv in what Johnson’s office said was “a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in US politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new interference campaign in American politics. That's according to a new assessment described to The Associated Press by several people who are familiar with the findings and spoke on condition of anonymity. Intelligence agencies have so far not found evidence that Putin has authorized measures like the ones Russia is believed to have undertaken in 2016 and 2020. But officials believe he may see the U.S. backing of Ukraine’s resistance as directly targeting him, leading him to try to respond in kind.

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

WASHINGTON (AP) — A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years.

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges

POISSY, France (AP) — For months, President Emmanuel Macron looked certain to become France’s first leader in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario has blurred ahead of voting Sunday in the presidential election's first round. Cost of living concerns became a dominant campaign theme and could drive many voters into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017. Their anticipated rematch this time appears far closer. At a town west of Paris where Macron campaigned, market-goers see Le Pen as having a real chance, and some were getting ready to switch their support from him to her.

In outcome of Whitmer case, some see freedom, others danger

A jury's decision not to convict any of the four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is further evidence of the political polarization in the U.S. A defense lawyer for one of the men says it shows freedom still exists, and that the men's actions were nothing more than “rough talk.” But to others, Friday’s outcome following a weekslong trial was a chilling example of the kind of political violence that is raging across the country, too often unpunished. They say people are increasingly angry, and they feel emboldened to act on it. Two men were acquitted for their role in the alleged 2020 plot, while the jury couldn't agree on charges against two other men. They may be retried.

Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Business Email Compromise scams are a type of crime where criminals hack into email accounts, pretend to be someone they’re not and fool victims into sending money to unintended places. These crimes get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, but BEC scams have been the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years. The huge payoffs and low risks associated with BEC scams have attracted criminals worldwide. Some flaunt their ill-gotten wealth on social media, posing in pictures next to Ferraris, Bentleys, and stacks of cash.

Shanghai hospital pays the price for China's COVID response

BEIJING (AP) — A series of deaths at a hospital for elderly patients in Shanghai is underscoring the dangerous consequences of China’s stubborn pursuit of a zero-COVID approach amid an escalating outbreak in the city of 26 million people. Relatives say multiple patients have died at the Shanghai Donghai Elderly Care hospital. They say their loved ones weren’t properly cared for after caretakers infected with the virus were taken away to be quarantined, in adherence to the strict pandemic regulations, depleting the hospital of staff. Family members have taken to social media to plea for help and answers and are demanding to see surveillance video after getting little to no information about their loved ones from the hospital.

Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There often is a serious downside for people taking medications that have a long track record of helping treat opioid addiction: discrimination. People in recovery and their advocates say health care providers, social services, employers and court diversion programs have ousted people because of their use of the medications. One woman says a hospital sent her home rather than treat her COVID-19 when she disclosed she was on methadone. This past week, the U.S. Department of Justice published new guidelines that declare such discrimination is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The guidelines signal that authorities are watching.

Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — When she narrowly lost her bid to become Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams announced plans to sue over the way the state’s elections were managed. More than three years later, as she makes another run at the governor’s mansion, the lawsuit is finally going to trial. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 by Abrams' Fair Fight Action organization. Originally sweeping in scope, it has been narrowed by court rulings and changes in state law that addressed some of the allegations. The issues remaining to be heard at trial have to do with Georgia's “exact match” policy, the statewide voter registration list and in-person cancellation of absentee ballots. The trial is set to start Monday.

