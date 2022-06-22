AP News Summary at 11:12 a.m. EDT

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's state-run news agency reported a powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of the country's east, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more. Wednesday's quake was one of the country's deadliest in decades. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6.1 earthquake near the Pakistani border. But early footage from villages tucked among the rough mountains showed residents picking through rubble of collapsed stone and mudbrick houses. The disaster posed a major test for the Taliban-led government. The Taliban seized power last year as the U.S. planned to pull out from the country.

1/6 panel: Local 'heroes' rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has heard chilling, tearful testimony that Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election led to widespread threats against local workers and state officials. The panel focused Tuesday on the “heroes” of democracy — election workers and officials who fended off the defeated president’s demands. The committee is focused on Trump's schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud. It heard from Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about pressure from Trump, including Trump’s call asking the Georgia official to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s victory.

Takeaways: Trump's conditional loyalty, new warning for left

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump extended his losing record in Georgia on Tuesday after two Trump-backed U.S. House candidates lost in landslides. An establishment-backed Senate candidate in Alabama that Trump belatedly endorsed handily beat one of the former president’s most ardent defenders in Congress. Meanwhile, moderate Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser won her Democratic primary, offering a warning to progressives as crime rises in urban areas.

Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says its debt-laden economy has “collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity. In comments underscoring the country’s dire situation as it seeks help from international lenders, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament the South Asian country is “facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed." Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilizing the economy. He said Sri Lanka cannot purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debt owed by its petroleum corporation. The country is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout, with a preliminary agreement expected next month.

Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Visitors are returning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopens following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible, possibly for months to come. Park managers raised the gates Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since June 13, when 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following a torrent of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt. It’s unknown how many visitors will show up in the flooding’s immediate aftermath.

Top Texas cop: Uvalde police response was 'abject failure'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The head of the Texas state police pronounced the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting an “abject failure.” Col. Steve McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday in testimony before a state Senate hearing that there were enough officers and firepower on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. McGraw also said officers would have found the door to the classroom where the assailant was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it. Instead, police with rifles stood in a hallway for over an hour, waiting in part for more weapons and gear. Then they finally stormed the classroom and killed the gunman. Testimony was scheduled to resume Wednesday.

Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian deputy prime overseeing the country’s push to join the European Union says she’s “100%” certain all 27 EU nations will approve making Ukraine a candidate for membership in the bloc. In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said the decision could come as soon as Thursday. Asked how confident she was that Ukraine would be accepted as an EU candidate, she said: “The day before the summit starts, I can say 100%.” Countries that had been skeptical about starting accession talks while Ukraine is fighting Russia’s invasion are now supportive, she said. The EU’s executive arm endorsed Ukraine’s candidacy last week.

EXPLAINER: Why is Israel always holding elections?

JERUSALEM (AP) — The leaders of Israel’s broad-based but severely weakened coalition government have thrown in the towel this week, after barely 12 months in office. They plan to dissolve parliament and set the stage for elections — the fifth in 3 1/2 years. Why does this keep happening? The simplest answer is that Israel is deeply — and almost evenly — divided over whether Benjamin Netanyahu should be prime minister. But it’s also because Israel’s political system consists of an ideologically diverse array of parties that have to form alliances — and sometimes break them — to get what they want.

'Heightened alert': Abortion providers brace for ruling

Harassment and violence have become common outside abortion clinics over the decades since the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion. Now providers and some in law enforcement are preparing for an increase in violence once the Supreme Court rules in a case that could end Roe v. Wade. They anticipate protests, harassment and other violence will increase in states where abortion remains legal. The National Abortion Federation and the hundreds of abortion clinics it represents have been on “heightened alert” since the opinion leaked. The Department of Homeland Security has warned violence is likely to increase on both sides.

Title IX: Strides for women of color in sports lag under law

In the 50 years since the landmark law was passed, profound strides have been made in women and girls’ participation in sports. According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, women now make up 44% of all NCAA athletes, compared to just 15% in 1971. Nearly 3.5 million high school girls play sports, compared to less than 300,000 in 1972. But for Black women and women of color in sports, those gains have not been equally shared, reflecting the limitations of a policy that only addresses equity on the basis of sex and gender.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0