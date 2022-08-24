AP News Summary at 11:13 a.m. EDT

Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is nervously bracing for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warns could be especially brutal Russian attacks as the country observes its Independence Day and marks the war’s six-month point. Conditions are considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital. Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens Wednesday, but there were no immediate attacks.

Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans are waiting to learn the fate of their federal student debt as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. Details of the plan have been kept closely guarded. But borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the loan forgiveness. That's according to three people familiar with the decision, expected to be announced Wednesday. Biden is also set to extend a pause on federal student loan payments until January. Legal challenges are almost certain to come.

Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display in New York and Florida. The battle between centrist Democrats and more progressive party members continued. And former President Donald Trump's influence on the GOP remains immeasurable. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States.

Uvalde school board to consider firing district police chief

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s embattled district police chief could become the first officer to lose his job over the slow and bungled law enforcement response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board will make their decision Wednesday on Pete Arredondo’s future. The meeting comes three months to the day since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers while hundreds of police officers waited in the hallway of Robb Elementary and outside the school. Arredondo has been on administrative leave since June. Uvalde students are set to begin a new school year September 6.

Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation that would require hospitals in the state to provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk. Texas sued Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Xavier Becerra last month, arguing that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which is a federal law, doesn’t require doctors to provide abortions if doing so would violate a state law. In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix temporarily blocked the government from enforcing the guidance, finding that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act “is silent as to abortion.”

Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday. He was 87. The MVP of the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings in January 1970 entered hospice care on Aug. 12. “Lenny the Cool” went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. He also was inducted as a broadcaster in 2012. Dawson spent several decades working on local TV broadcast while also doing color analysis for NBC and hosting HBO's iconic “Inside the NFL.”

'Large-scale' fighting shatters lull in Ethiopia's Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region say Ethiopia’s military has launched a “large-scale” offensive for the first time in a year. But Ethiopia's government says Tigray forces attacked first. It's a significant setback to mediation efforts and humanitarian work to feed millions of people starved of food and other needs. The warring claims on Wednesday come after months of military regrouping and a warning this week by Ethiopia’s military to the public against any reporting of troop movements. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman asserted to journalists last week that Tigray authorities were “refusing to accept peace talks.”

Wall Street stays in its holding pattern with focus on Fed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are stuck in a holding pattern in early trading as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates scheduled for the end of the week. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early Wednesday trading. The Dow was down slightly, and the Nasdaq was slightly higher. It’s setting up to be a second straight day of modest moves for the market, but they follow some severe swings up and down over the prior weeks. Treasury yields rose after a report showed orders for long-lasting goods were stronger in July than expected, after ignoring transportation.

Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest

An illegal dirt road ripping through protected areas in Brazil is only a few miles shy of connecting two of the worst areas of deforestation in the Amazon basin. If the road is completed it will turn a large area of remaining forest into an island, under pressure from human activity on all sides. Environmentalists have been warning about just this kind of development for decades. Roads are a focus because most Amazon deforestation occurs alongside them, where access is easier and land value is higher.

17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around world

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A 17-year-old pilot has become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed in Bulgaria. That's the country where Mack Rutherford's journey kicked off five months ago. Rutherford landed on an airstrip west of Bulgarian capital Sofia on Wednesday to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records. Rutherford is now also the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane. Rutherford said he hoped his achievement would inspire young people to pursue their dreams. The teen is a Belgian-British dual national.