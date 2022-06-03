AP News Summary at 11:14 a.m. EDT

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighboring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day on Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war. The ruble is now an official currency in the southern Kherson region. Residents there and in Russia-controlled parts of a neighboring region are getting offered Russian passports. The Kremlin-installed administrations in both regions have talked about plans to become part of Russia. In a video marking the first 100 days of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that his country would not submit easily to Russian control.

EXPLAINER: At 100 days, Russia-Ukraine war by the numbers

GENEVA (AP) — One hundred days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, numbers tell the tale of the death, destruction and economic havoc caused by Europe’s worst armed conflict in decades. The counts, while often just estimates, are staggering: Tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers likely killed. Millions more forced to flee the country or internally displaced. Factories, hospitals, bridges, schools and residences destroyed. Ukraine says about 35% of its gross domestic product has been wiped out, while Western sanctions have targeted Russian oil and natural gas exports. The economic ripples are also being felt around the world, from high prices at U.S. gasoline pump to countries reliant on agricultural imports from Ukraine, a major grain producer.

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. The queen herself skipped the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulties getting around that have limited the 96-year-old monarch’s public engagements in recent months. But royal watchers quickly shifted their focus to Harry and Meghan as they made their first public appearance in festivities marking the Platinum Jubilee. Harry and Meghan, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile during Thursday’s events, appearing only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control. In an address to the nation Thursday night, he called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. He says that if legislators fail to act, voters should use their “outrage” to turn gun violence into a central issue in November’s midterm elections. Biden is trying to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter laws, though such efforts have failed in the wake of past violence. The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Stocks fall after jobs report suggests more Fed rate hikes

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street Friday as markets consider the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market. The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower in morning trading, and bond prices were also falling. A report showing stronger hiring last month than expected is good news for the economy amid worries about a possible recession. But many investors saw it keeping the Federal Reserve on its path to hiking interest rates aggressively. The jobs report did offer some possibly encouraging signs about pressures on inflation in the future, which could lead to more swings in markets through Friday.

Police fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 5 while on run

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez died in a shootout in Jourdanton with police late Thursday after driving the stolen pickup more than 200 miles from where the vehicle was stolen. Authorities say Lopez killed an adult and four minors at a rural weekend cabin near Centerville. He was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol when he was killed by police. Lopez had been the subject of an intensive search since his May 12 escape.

Mexican-born engineer pushing for more diversity in space

ATLANTA (AP) — A 26-year-old electrical and hardware engineer will become the first Mexican-born woman in space when she joins a diverse international crew for a 10-minute flight launched by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Katya Echazarreta is the first passenger sponsored by the nonprofit Space for Humanity and will become one of the youngest women to fly to space. Another crew member on the flight is civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha. He will become the second Brazilian to fly to space. The flight comes as Blue Origin competes with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic for space tourism dollars and efforts aimed to increase diversity in space travel, which long has been dominated by white men.

Joe Girardi fired by Phillies, replaced by Rob Thomson

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Girardi has been fired by the Philadelphia Phillies after his team’s terrible start. He's the first major league manager to lose his job this season. Philadelphia said bench coach Rob Thomson will become interim manager for the rest of the season. Expected to contend for an NL East title, the Phillies are 22-29 and 12 games behind the first-place New York Mets. Girardi started as the Phillies' manager in 2020 after previously managing the New York Yankees for 10 years. He finishes 132-141 with Philadelphia.

The Revenant: Harini Logan rallies for spelling bee title

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker. Both spellers got four words wrong during their grueling showdown before Scripps went to the 90-second spell-off. Harini was faster and sharper throughout, spelling 22 words correctly to beat Vikram by seven. The 14-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, takes home a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Harini was a four-time participant in the bee and a sentimental favorite who endured the pandemic to compete again in person for the first time since 2019.

Jennifer Lopez to receive honor at MTV Movie & TV Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her film and television achievements at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The network announced Friday that Lopez will receive the Generation Award on Sunday in Santa Monica, California. The award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and television have turned them into household names. Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon. Executive producers say Lopez is an “icon who’s made a lasting impact on film, TV, music and culture.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0