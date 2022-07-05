AP News Summary at 11:14 p.m. EDT

Deadly July 4 parade: Shots, then a frantic rush to escape

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — For many people, the mass shooting that killed at least seven people and injured 30 others in a Chicago suburb on July 4 was yet another reminder that any place, any event in the U.S. can turn dangerous or deadly. Highland Park is one of the country’s safest towns, and July 4th parades among the most American of celebrations. Even before Monday’s killings, some people already were on edge, questioning whether to venture into large gatherings, looking over their shoulders during even the most run-of-the-mill activities, from grocery shopping to going to school or catching a movie.

Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — The governor of the last remaining eastern province partly under Ukraine's control urged his more than 350,000 residents to flee as Russian troops escalated their offensive. The governor of Donetsk made the plea Tuesday, after Russia declared it had seized the neighboring Luhansk province. In Donetsk province, a city in the path of Moscow’s offensive came under sustained bombardment Tuesday. The mayor of Sloviansk reported “massive shelling” that killed at least one person and wounded seven in the city. Russian forces are apparently positioning to advance farther into Ukraine’s Donbas region. The mostly Russian-speaking industrial area is where Ukraine's most experienced soldiers are concentrated. In nearly all of Ukraine Tuesday night, air alerts were activated.

Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has rejected a request by the state’s only abortion clinic to temporarily block a state law that would ban most abortions. Judge Debbra K. Halford rejected the request Tuesday. Attorneys argued over abortion laws in three Southern states in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states the power to limit or outlaw the termination of pregnancies. Elsewhere, Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban was blocked but then quickly reinstated Tuesday. In Louisiana, the state attorney general has asked the state Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a ban on most abortions.

Parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles. Authorities said Tuesday that the purchases were allowed even though police were called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide. The suspect was charged with seven counts of murder. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart promised that dozens more charges would be sought and that the man could receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. The assailant sprayed more than 70 rounds from a rooftop into a crowd in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore.

Georgia subpoenaing Giuliani, Graham in Trump election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is subpoenaing U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday filed petitions with the judge overseeing the jury as part of her investigation into what she alleges was “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.” The move marks a major escalation in a case that pose a serious legal challenge to the former president as he weighs another White House run.

Wisconsin court to rule on immunity in sex trafficking case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide whether a sex trafficking victim accused of homicide can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her. The ruling Wednesday could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. Prosecutors allege Chrystul Kizer shot Randall Volar at his Kenosha home in 2018. She was 17 at the time. She contends Volar was trafficking her for sex and wants to argue that she's immune from prosecution under a state law that absolves trafficking victims of any offenses resulting from being trafficked. Prosecutors counter that immunity can't possibly extend to homicide.

FDA temporarily suspends order banning Juul cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an administrative stay on the order it issued last month for vaping company Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market. The agency says the stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order while it conducts further review, but does not rescind it. The FDA issued the initial order banning Juul sales on June 23. A day later, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the government ban. The initial FDA action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.

New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders have been expanded for remote communities near a wildfire that's chewing through California forests. The Sierra Nevada Gold Country fire tripled in size to more than 4.7 square miles Tuesday. The fire erupted on the Fourth of July at a recreation area packed with people. Between 85 to 100 celebrating at a river were forced to take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman says they were safely evacuated. Evacuations are in place for parts of Amador and Calaveras counties. Redman suggested fireworks or a barbeque as a possible fire cause.

As 'Run 3' begins, CERN touts discovery of exotic particles

GENEVA (AP) — The physics lab that’s home to the world’s largest atom smasher has announced the observation of three new “exotic particles” that could provide clues to the force that binds subatomic particles together. The observation of a new type of pentaquark as well as the first duo of tetraquarks at CERN offers a new angle to assess the so-called strong force that holds together the nuclei of atoms. Tuesday's announcement came as CERN was resuming collisions of subatomic particles for third time in a so-called “Run 3” that's expected to last early four years.

Wimbledon's all-white clothing bothers some, delights others

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The All England Club's strict guidelines about wearing white clothing are seen by some players as out-of-date rules. Others appreciate the charm and uniqueness. Put Nick Kyrgios in the former camp. He violated the letter of the stipulations by trading in his all-white grass-court shoes for a red-and-white pair of basketball sneakers and swapping out his white hat for a red one after winning at Centre Court to reach the quarterfinals. He wishes the rules would change. He also acknowledged he doesn't expect them to. Before Wimbledon began Kyrgios said the event doesn't care about what looks cool.

