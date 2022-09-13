AP News Summary at 11:15 a.m. EDT

Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are piling pressure on retreating Russian forces. They're pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige. It was not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz in the northeast after months of little discernible movement could signal a turning point in the nearly seven-month war. But the country’s officials were buoyant Tuesday. They released footage showing their forces burning Russian flags and inspecting abandoned charred tanks. Momentum has switched back and forth before, but rarely with such a big and sudden swing.

King cheered in Belfast, queen's coffin to return to London

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Cheering crowds have greeted King Charles III in Northern Ireland on his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom. Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, sometimes used both hands to reach out to people, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. The visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy. In Edinburgh, Scotland, thousands of people lined up through the night to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. On Monday night, Charles and his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward briefly stood vigil at their mother’s flag-draped coffin as members of the public filed past.

US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices surged 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier, down from an 8.5% jump in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July. But excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped 0.6% from July to August — up sharply from 0.3% the previous month and dashing hopes, for now, that core prices would moderate.

Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee has requested an assessment from the National Archives on whether presidential records removed by former President Donald Trump remain unaccounted for and potentially in his possession. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the acting archivist Tuesday. In the letter, it requested a full evaluation of Trump White House records after National Archives staff informed lawmakers last month that the agency is still not certain whether all presidential records are in its custody. The request comes weeks after the FBI recovered “top secret” and even more sensitive documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — An Associated Press investigation found a woman informant was allegedly raped twice during an undercover drug sting last year in which her law enforcement handlers left her unmonitored and unprotected. Details of the sting conducted by sheriff's deputies in the central Louisiana city of Alexandria showed authorities never considered such an attack could happen, didn't provide the woman with recording devices that could transmit in real time and continued to charge her with drug crimes despite her cooperation. The case highlights the perils police informants face around the country seeking to “work off” charges in often loosely regulated, secretive arrangements.

Twitter whistleblower brings his critiques to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former security chief at Twitter is telling Congress that the social platform is plagued by weak cyber defenses, privacy threats and the inability to control millions of fake accounts. Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to lay out his stunning allegations. Zatko was the head of security for the influential platform until he was fired early this year.

Emmy Moments: A winner's joy — in song — lifts Emmy night

Sheryl Lee Ralph was already in tears on the pre-show red carpet, when presented with a video of support from a beloved aunt. But then came her victory as best supporting actress in a comedy. In the feel-good moment of the night, the 66-year-old first time winner sang the opening of an empowering song, “Endangered Species.” It was an Emmy show that rewarded previous winners in several major categories: “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” the big winners in drama and comedy, were repeat winners, as were a number of actors. Still, there were new and groundbreaking wins like that of actor Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” the first Asian to win the award.

A piece of the queen: New souvenirs mark monarch's death

LONDON (AP) — Just days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, unofficial souvenirs have rolled out at royal-themed gift shops in London and online marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy. One shop near Buckingham Palace says it pushed its suppliers to work overnight to get mementos ready by Saturday, just two days after the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch. Now, people have the option to buy fridge magnets, flags, mugs and T-shirts with the queen's likeness and the dates of her 70-year reign. Some shops say items depicting the new monarch, King Charles III, are on their way. Official merchandise will take longer to arrive to approved vendors, who have suspended sales of royal souvenirs out of respect for the mourning period.

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijani forces have shelled Armenia’s territory in a large-scale attack that the Armenian prime minister said killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers. The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces unleashed an artillery barrage and drone attacks early Tuesday. Azerbaijan said its forces returned fire after Armenian troops allegedly planted mines and repeatedly fired on Azerbaijani military positions, resulting in unspecified casualties. Russia has sought to maintain friendly ties with both ex-Soviet nations and moved quickly to broker a cease-fire, but Armenia's Defense Ministry says fighting continued as Azerbaijani troops tried to advance into Armenian territory. Tuesday's attack fueled fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.

Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91

GENEVA (AP) — Film director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of the French New Wave of the 1960s best known for the classic movie “Breathless,” has died. He was 91. Swiss news agency ATS quoted Godard’s partner and her producers as saying he died peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones at his home in the Swiss town of Rolle, on Lake Geneva, on Tuesday. The ingenious “enfant terrible” stood for years as one of the world’s most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that “we have lost a national treasure, the eye of a genius.”