AP News Summary at 11:16 a.m. EDT

Wall Street wobbles a day after tumbling into bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is wobbling Tuesday in its first trading after tumbling into a bear market on worries about a fragile economy and rising rates. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in early trading after a couple big companies flexed financial strength with stronger profits and payouts to shareholders. It was an unsteady gain, though, with the index swinging between a 0.1% loss and a 0.8% rise within the first half hour. Trading across markets was much calmer, if still tentative, following Monday’s worldwide rout. Treasury yields were easing back from their highest levels in more than a decade. One exception was bitcoin, which kept tumbling.

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr's testimony presented at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

UK set to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda under new plan

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his plan to send asylum-seekers of various nationalities to Rwanda just hours before the first plane was set to leave Tuesday. He argued that efforts to block the flights were “abetting the work of criminal gangs” involved in smuggling people across borders. Johnson’s government has reached an agreement with Rwanda to deport people who enter the U.K. illegally to the East African country. The government contends this will deter people from paying criminals to help them take the risky journey across the English Channel. The policy has faced a series of legal challenges. The U.K. Supreme Court refused to hear one last-ditch appeal Tuesday. The first flight is expected later in the day, though perhaps with only a handful of people aboard.

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional governor says Russian forces control about 80% of the city of Sievierodonetsk — the main focus of the war now in eastern Ukraine. The governor of the Luhansk region says Russian forces have destroyed all three bridges leading out of the city but Ukrainian forces were still trying to evacuate the wounded. He says a mass evacuation of civilians now is “simply not possible” due to the relentless shelling and fighting in the city. A Russian general says a humanitarian corridor will be opened Wednesday to evacuate civilians from the besieged Azot chemical plant in the city, but the civilians will be taken to Russian-held territory.

Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles

Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year. The All England Club has announced that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month. But Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw via wild cards. The grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins June 27. Williams has won seven of her 23 major championships there.

Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former President Donald Trump and the GOP establishment is facing a surprisingly strong primary challenge. Tuesday's U.S. Senate primary was expected to be a cakewalk for Adam Laxalt. But Laxalt is facing a rising threat from retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient Sam Brown. That's making the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Nevada one of several races testing the potency of Trump’s support. Primaries are also taking place in South Carolina, Maine and North Dakota. Nevada's Republican winner will face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in what may be the GOP’s best opportunity to flip a Senate seat.

Charter business thrives as US-expelled Haitians flee Haiti

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Thousands of Haitians in recent months have boarded charter flights to South America, according to flight tracking information and independent verification by The Associated Press in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley. The AP and Berkeley partnered to look at the infrastructure of Haitian migration to Latin America that has reached the U.S.-Mexico border at record levels amid worsening conditions in Haiti. The reporting found a thriving, little-known shadow industry that is exploiting the U.S. government's decision to send people back to a country besieged by violence. Haitians are a lucrative market not only for the illegal, underground enterprises of migrant smugglers, but for legal, registered businesses such as travel agencies and low-budget airlines.

Biden to visit 'pariah' Saudi Arabia and Israel next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will make his first trip to the Middle East next month with visits to Israel, the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia. The White House on Tuesday announced the outline of Biden's July 13-16 Middle East trip. The decision to pay a call on Saudi leaders comes after Biden as a Democratic presidential candidate branded the kingdom a “pariah” because of its human rights record and pledged to recalibrate the U.S.-Saudi relationship. Biden plans to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials determined ordered the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudis say they look forward to welcoming Biden.

Yellowstone closed after historic floods; some areas cut off

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Communities bordering Yellowstone National Park are isolated and tourists stranded after record floodwaters knocked out roads and bridges in Wyoming and Montana and forced the closure of all entrances to the park. There were no immediate reports of injuries and water levels were dropping Tuesday but it was unclear when the park could reopen. National Park Service photos showed a landslide, washed-out bridges and roads undercut by floodwaters. Roads through the park's northern entrance are washed out and hundreds of tourists remained stuck in and around the town of Gardiner. The flooding triggered evacuations in the park and several Montana towns.

Abortion foes, accustomed to small wins, ready for a big one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After decades of tiny steps and endless setbacks, America’s anti-abortion movement is poised for the possibility of a massive leap. With the Supreme Court due to deliver a landmark ruling expected to seriously curtail or completely overturn the constitutional right to abortion found in the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, anti-abortion advocates across the U.S. are hopeful they’ll be recording a win. For many who’ve immersed their lives in the issue, being present outside clinics where abortions are offered has become a must, to protest, to try to change minds, or simply to pray. They say their work will continue even if Roe falls.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0