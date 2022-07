AP News Summary at 11:29 a.m. EDT

Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president’s residence and office over a worsening economic crisis. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a voice statement that he will resign when all parties have agreed on a new government. His decision came after the biggest protest yet swept Sri Lanka as tens of thousands of people broke through barricades and entered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office. Rajapaksa's whereabouts are unknown. Footage showed people in a jubilant mood taking a dip in the garden pool of the residence, lying in bed and making tea. Opposition parties are discussing the formation of a new government.

4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — It would have been something never quite seen in America. The sight of a defeated president, Donald Trump, standing at the Capitol with a mob of supporters contesting the 2020 election outcome. The House hearings into the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, are providing dramatic new insight about Trump’s intentions on that day in history. Much of the account is coming from the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Her recollections suggest Trump’s demands weren't brash impulses but part of his last-ditch plan for stopping the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Trump disputes her account. The committee is set to focus this coming week on extremist groups and their role in the Capitol attack.

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

TOKYO (AP) — A top police official has acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally. Abe was shot in the western city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene. Police confiscated his homemade gun and several others were later found at his apartment. The attacker told investigators he acted because he believed rumors that Abe was connected to an organization that he resents. The Nara prefectural police chief says there were problems with Abe's security that will be reviewed.

UN says Ukraine bears share of blame for nursing home attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.N. report says Ukraine’s armed forces bear a large share of the blame for a deadly assault on a care home for the elderly and disabled. Ukrainian fighters occupied the facility in March and then battled Kremlin-backed rebels while dozens of patients and staff were trapped inside. Ukrainian authorities placed the fault squarely on the Russian forces, accusing them of killing more than 50 vulnerable civilians in a brutal and unprovoked attack. But the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Ukrainian soldiers occupied the nursing home a few days before the attack, effectively making the building a target.

Amid chaos, some at July 4 parade ran toward gunfire to help

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — People from every corner of the Highland Park community sprung into action on July 4 after a gunman opened fire on a parade route in the Chicago suburb. Bystanders tied tourniquets and administered CPR, and doctors and nurses ran to the scene to help. Nearly a dozen people, including off-duty doctors, nurses, a football coach and a tech salesman, were among the first to administer lifesaving assistance. They are relieved they could help, but wish they could have done more. And all are scarred by what they saw: broken bodies, awful injuries, and death.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. Last weekend in Boston, about 100 masked men carrying fascist flags marched through the city and later posted vides and photos online. But some of their own allies second-guessed the event, insisting it must have been FBI agents in disguise. It's just one example of experts who study public trust say it will take extensive efforts by educators, government officials and technology companies to address the erosion of trust.

UK defense minister rules himself out of leadership race

LONDON (AP) — A British Cabinet minister tipped to be a frontrunner in the Conservative Party’s leadership race has ruled himself out of the contest. Defense Minister Ben Wallace said after “careful consideration” and discussion with colleagues and family, he will not be running to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and the country's next prime minister. Wallace was seen by some as the favorite choice among Conservative party members in what’s set to be a wide open leadership race following Johnson’s resignation announcement on Thursday. Johnson quit as party leader after months of insisting he would stay in the job despite mounting ethics scandals. He said he would stay on as prime minister under the party chooses his successor.

Weak protection for vanishing whale violates law, judge says

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge says the federal government hasn’t done enough to protect a rare species of whale from lethal entanglement in lobster fishing gear, and new rules are needed to protect the species from extinction. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled on Friday that the government has violated both the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act by failing to protect the North Atlantic right whale. The whales number less than 340 in the world and have been declining rapidly in population in recent years. Boasberg’s ruling was a victory for conservation groups and a new challenge for lobster fishermen.

On Greece's Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world

THIRA, Greece (AP) — In a historic monastery set in the tourist-thronged main town of Santorini, one of the trendiest Greek islands, 13 cloistered nuns live a vocation little understood but central to Catholicism — tireless prayer. Dominican sisters have survived pirate incursions and earthquakes in more than 400 years of uninterrupted presence on the predominantly Orthodox Christian island. The current group, hailing from seven countries, prays at least nine hours a day for the intentions of the church as well as the many visitors, whom the sisters will welcome to Mass again in early August after more than two years of pandemic seclusion.