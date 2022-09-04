AP News Summary at 11:16 a.m. EDT

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conspiracies about rigged elections are now believed by millions of people in the United States, and conferences being held across the country that feature prominent figures pushing such theories are one reason why. Speakers at these events claim to show evidence the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump through widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Yet multiple reviews in state after state have shown the election to be fair and the results accurate. Many speakers have been touring the U.S. for more than a year in events that are livestreamed and widely distributed. At a recent conference in Omaha, Nebraska, attendees sat through more than eight hours of presentations on claims that have been widely debunked.

Fire-stricken California town has learned to live on edge

WEED, Calif. (AP) — The fire-stricken Northern California town of Weed has long been seen by passersby as a whimsical spot to stop and buy an ironic T-shirt, but residents say they’ve grown edgy in recent years due to a new danger: Dark skies, swirling ash and flames that race so quickly they leave little time for escape. Their fears exploded to life again in recent days as California’s latest inferno burned homes and buildings and forced evacuations in the small community. The Mill Fire had spread to more than 6.6 square miles by Saturday evening and was 25% contained. At least two people were injured in the fire.

Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety

At a 131-year-old maritime academy along Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea. Some mariners and construction workers can do the tasks fairly easily. For others, it's totally new. Offshore wind developers are hiring, after years of touting the promise of creating U.S. jobs. To launch this new clean energy industry, they now need plenty of workers with the right training and skills. The Vineyard Wind project off of Massachusetts is on track to be the first commercial-scale U.S. offshore wind farm.

Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany

BERGEN-BELSEN, Germany (AP) — Shaul Ladany survived a Nazi concentration camp and narrowly escaped the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Decades later the 86-year-old has returned to visit the two places where he narrowly escaped death. On Saturday he brought family members to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where he was imprisoned as a boy in 1944. On Monday he will participate in a joint German-Israeli ceremony in Munich marking the 50th anniversary of the killing of 11 Olympians by Palestinian terrorists. “Those that tried to kill me are not alive anymore,” Ladany says. “We are still here.”

Mississippi capital's Black business owners decry water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Black business owners in Mississippi’s capital say the city’s broken water system poses dire costs for their bottom lines. They say the crisis threatens to hit them hardest. They fear the city's water woes will send more consumer dollars from Jackson and its crumbling infrastructure to the city’s outskirts. Some business owners report spending anywhere between $300-500 per day on ice and bottled water. The city’s population is now more than 80% Black, with about 25% of its residents living in poverty. Jackson's tax base has eroded over the past few decades as the population decreased after white flight to the suburbs. Jackson's water woes have left some of the city's 150,000 residents with little or no water flowing from taps.

Chile votes on proposed constitution with big changes

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans are voting in a plebiscite to decide whether to adopt a far-reaching new constitution that would fundamentally change the South American country. The proposed charter is intended to replace a constitution imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. For months, opinion polls have shown a clear advantage for the rejection camp, but the difference has been narrowing, giving hope to the document's supporters that they can pull out a victory on Sunday. A local pollster says that “we are clearly in a situation in which the result will be close."

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes on as much as $10,000 or even $20,000 that would count as income. In Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and North Carolina, forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless they change their laws to conform with the federal exemption. That's according to a tally by the Tax Foundation.

On Colombia's San Andres, a historic church's roots run deep

SAN ANDRES, Colombia (AP) — The roots of First Baptist Church on Colombia's San Andres Island run deep. The church is so crucial to the island's history that a detailed record of births and deaths are kept here in dusty, crumbling books that date back nearly two centuries. From its founding until 1913, the church and its pastors held great authority over the community in shaping islanders’ values. It is also a symbol of emancipation and a source of pride for the Raizals, the English-speaking, mostly Protestant inhabitants of San Andres and smaller islands that form an archipelago in the western Caribbean.

Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are splurging on beauty as they tighten their budgets elsewhere. According to market research company IRI, sales of eye, face and lip makeup has gone up across stores. It comes as major retailers slashed their financial outlooks for the year after seeing shoppers pull back on many discretionary items in the latest quarter. As pandemic restrictions loosen, consumers are wanting to look their best for work and summer events. But another factor driving the spike could be a phenomenon known as the “lipstick index,” a long-held theory that posits lipstick sales rise during times of economic downturn.