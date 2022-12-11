AP News Summary at 11:17 a.m. EST

Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington. The arrest of Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi is a significant milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. In December 2020, American authorities announced charges against Masud, who was in custody in Libya at that time. Masud is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in the case. He'd be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal. The departing Russians left behind all sorts of deadly booby traps, and their artillery continues to batter the city from new, dug-in positions across the Dnieper River. Residents’ access to electricity comes and goes — although water is largely connected. Painstaking efforts are continuing on to establish a better sense of normalcy, like clearing the mess and mines left behind by the Russians, in tough wintertime weather.

Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States. Older adults make up a growing share of U.S. deaths. And less than half of nursing home residents are up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. These alarming signs point to a difficult winter ahead for the oldest Americans and the people who care for them. Nursing homes leaders are redoubling efforts to get staff and residents boosted with the new version of the COVID-19 vaccine. They worry that the general public has lost a sense of urgency — a change that could put older adults at higher risk.

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

BEIJING (AP) — China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as it rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government still is officially committed to stopping virus transmission. But the latest moves suggest the ruling Communist Party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its “zero-COVID” strategy. A Cabinet meeting called for “full mobilization” of the health system including adding staff and increasing supplies of drugs. Some restaurants and businesses have closed because too many employees are sick and a testing site in Beijing shut down because all its employees were infected.

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews are steadily erecting hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers along the rugged east end of Arizona’s boundary with Mexico as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey makes a bold show of border enforcement even as he prepares to step aside next month for Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs. Ducey ordered the containers to fill open spaces on the border wall that former President Donald Trump promoted to stop people from crossing illegally. It's unclear what Hobbs will do. Federal agencies say Arizona is violating U.S. law and environmental groups say the containers could imperil natural water systems and endangered species.

Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa. It's a gap that's grown wider with years of frustration about the U.S. commitment to the continent. In the lead-up to the three-day summit that begins Tuesday, U.S. officials have tried to play down their growing concern about the clout of Beijing and Moscow in Africa. Biden administration officials are trying to put the focus on their efforts to improve cooperation with Africa’s leaders. The summit will be the biggest international gathering in Washington since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two and a half years into the pandemic, many businesses have had to curb their hours of operations or services as they continue to grapple with labor shortages. The National Restaurant Association’s most recent monthly survey of 4,200 restaurant operators found that 60% of restaurants reduced hours of operation on the days they were open, while 38% closed on the days they would normally be open compared to right before the pandemic. The changes are creating a disconnect between customers who want to shop and dine like they used to during pre-pandemic times and exhausted employees who no longer want to work those long hours. That push-pull is only being heightened during the busy holiday shopping season.

With NYC plan for mentally ill, hospitals face complex task

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s latest plan to keep mentally ill people from languishing in public is billed as a common-sense strategy to get them help. Mayor Eric Adams has directed police officers and city medics to take more psychologically disturbed people to hospitals. He says it is the humane thing to do. But his policy will have to navigate a legal challenge and some city lawmakers are skeptical. Emergency rooms will be harder pressed as psychiatrists must determine whether patients need hospitalization. Adams announced the plan in late November. The Democrat has focused on what he views as restoring a sense of safety and civic functionality that was disrupted during the pandemic.

Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander. The lander blasted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday atop a SpaceX rocket. On board is the United Arab Emirates' first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that's designed to roll around in the gray lunar dust. It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon. The company ispace designed the craft for minimal fuel. That's why it's taking a slow, low-energy path to the moon that will have it flying 1 million miles away, before looping back to the moon.