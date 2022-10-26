AP News Summary at 11:34 a.m. EDT

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of Tuesday's debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial troop mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops,

Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian troops crossed from Belarus into Ukraine in late February, pressing toward Kyiv, they were ordered to block and destroy “nationalist resistance." That's according to the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that has reviewed copies of Russia’s battle plans. Soldiers used lists compiled by Russian intelligence and conducted “zachistki” — cleansing operations — sweeping neighborhoods to identify and neutralize anyone who might pose a threat. They captured, tortured and killed people on the slightest suspicion they might be helping the Ukrainian military. And their leader, who likely approved those orders, was Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko.

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. It’s a victory for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were found guilty Wednesday of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen. They held gun drills with a leader of the scheme, Adam Fox. Fox was disgusted with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and said he wanted to kidnap her. Defense attorneys argued that the three men had broken ties with Fox by late summer 2020 when the Whitmer plot came into focus. Separately, Fox and three others were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court. Two men were acquitted.

Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions

It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to raise a child, but especially so for low-wage workers. They are more likely to work in physically demanding roles with fewer labor protections and less flexibility than higher-wage jobs. Abortion bans and restrictions widen the disparity. Carrying an unwanted pregnancy quadruples the odds that a new mother and her child will live below the federal poverty line and triples the chances of the mother being unemployed, according to the groundbreaking years-long research project, The Turnaway Study. Other research shows women denied access to abortion will see their credit history impaired.

Report: Gunmen attack Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state-run media is reporting that gunmen opened fire at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the casualty toll. Sunni extremists have targeted holy sites sacred to the country's Shiite majority in the past. The attack comes as Iran has been convulsed by anti-government demonstrations for over a month.

French TV star scrutinized in book about sex abuse, #MeToo

PARIS (AP) — Author Hélène Devynck is among dozens of women who have spoken out recently to accuse France’s most famous TV presenter of rape, sexual abuse or harassment that occurred between 1981 and 2018. Her book, “Impunity,” investigates accusations against Patrick Poivre d’Arvor. It also denounces France’s historically lax attitude toward sexual abuse allegations and questions why the #MeToo movement in the country has had such limited impact. Poivre d’Arvor hosted France’s most popular news program for more than two decades and remains a revered personality. He denies sexual wrongdoing and insists any sex with his accusers was consensual. French media report that over 20 women have filed legal complaints.

Superstorm Sandy legacy: Recovery far from equal on NY shore

NEW YORK (AP) — After Superstorm Sandy, there was hope for long-awaited investments in neglected communities along New York’s Rockaway Peninsula. Ten years later, the predominantly Black Edgemere neighborhood hasn't seen the redevelopment residents want. It's a familiar story across the U.S. — disaster recovery money often comes last and has the weakest impact in communities of color. Edgemere residents have seen the construction of new housing, businesses and gathering places in nearby neighborhoods. The city now plans to add high-rise affordable housing while improving the boardwalk as part of a “Resilient Edgemere” plan. But local residents would prefer amenities like groceries and green spaces.

Afraid of needles? China using inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai has started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement posted on an official city social media account. Needle-free vaccines may persuade people who don’t like getting a shot to be vaccinated, as well as help expand immunization in poor countries because they are easier to administer. China doesn’t have a vaccine mandate but wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes strict pandemic restrictions that are holding back the economy and are increasingly out of synch with the rest of the world.

Big drops in tech giants weigh on stocks on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as big drops in several heavyweight technology stocks weighed on major indexes, offsetting gains elsewhere in the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.5%, while the broader S&P 500 was little changed. The Dow gained ground thanks in part to a big jump in Visa. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market. Google's parent company slumped after its ad sales slowed dramatically. Microsoft also fell. Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Gains in those rates have sent mortgage rates sharply higher this year.