AP News Summary at 11:21 a.m. EST

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.

UN climate talks poised for deal creating disaster fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations’ carbon pollution. “There is an agreement on loss and damage,” which is what negotiators call the concept, Maldives Environment Minister Aminath Shauna told The Associated Press Saturday. It still needs to be approved unanimously in a vote later today.

Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state are digging out from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped more than 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused several deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit hard, with some areas south of the city receiving more than 5 feet by early Saturday. The inundation forced the NFL to move Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Detroit from the Bills' home stadium in Orchard Park. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow showers through Sunday evening before mixing with rain on Monday.

Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest president in U.S. history is hitting a milestone birthday. Biden turns 80 on Sunday, and questions are swirling about whether he has the acuity and stamina to run for president again, if he chooses to do so. He says he intends to run, yet leaves himself an out, saying he is "a great respecter of fate.” He's got a record as a campaign winner and has posted major legislative successes in recent months. But surveys of voters point to concern about his capabilities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision, at age 82, to pull back from leadership and let a new generation rise may spill over into Biden’s thinking

'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, a scarcity of electricity and water, and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces keep battling. Yet despite these hardships, Kherson residents are expressing a mix of relief, optimism, and even joy — not least because of the freedom they regained a week ago to express themselves at all. People are no longer afraid to leave home, or worried that contact with occupying Russian forces might lead to a prison or torture cell. They are gathering in city squares to recharge phones, collect water, and show gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers.

In Pelosi, women admire a leader with calm, cool confidence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down from Democratic leadership after 20 years has many women admiring the way she wielded power. They watched her wrangle an unruly Congress or stare down a bombastic president without losing her cool. Kelly Haggerty, an engineer for the city of Syracuse, New York, has a photo of Pelosi confronting former President Donald Trump taped to her refrigerator. She hopes it will remind her two teenage daughters to "stand up and say what you have to say.” Rep. Karen Bass, the incoming mayor of Los Angeles, says Pelosi embraced her power without being “heavy-handed about it.”

Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government’s actions and a wide range of other topics. Infantino says he feels gay, feels like a woman and feels like a migrant worker. Infantino later defended the country’s immigration policy and praised the government for bringing in migrants to work. He called Europe's criticism of Qatar's policy on migrant workers "hypocrisy." He says “give them some future. Give them some hope.”

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain any outside threats. North Korea’s state media said Saturday that Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile a day after its neighbors said they had detected the flight of an ICBM with a potential to reach the continental U.S. Some experts say the Hwasong-17 missile is still under development but is the North’s longest-range ballistic weapon designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat U.S. missile defense systems. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in separate drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes.

Biden's granddaughter Naomi to marry Saturday at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, and her fiance, Peter Neal, are joining the small club of people who have gotten married at the White House. Their wedding is set for Saturday morning on the South Lawn. It will be the 19th wedding in the 200-plus-year history of the White House. It's the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride. It's also the first held on the lawn. There's lunch inside the White House for the newlyweds, their families and the wedding party after the ceremony. A dessert-and-dancing reception is set for Saturday evening.

Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to central Ohio has been greeted as an economic boon. But it's also raised concerns about the impact on a region already suffering a housing shortage. Melissa Humbert-Washington is vice president of programs and services at Homes for Families, an agency that helps low-wage workers find housing. She says the project has housing advocates wondering where everyone will live. The project is expected to attract 10,000 or more workers in the next few years. The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio says the region needs about 19,000 new multi-family and single-family housing units a year, but is only averaging about 8,200 annually.