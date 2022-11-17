AP News Summary at 11:22 a.m. EST

Nancy Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans. Pelosi is scheduled to open the House at noon Thursday and then deliver remarks from the House floor. Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. Pelosi's decision would come in the aftermath of a brutal attack on her husband, Paul, late last month by an intruder in their San Francisco home. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill says she “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters.”

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes have targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again, as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv. The chilly weather Thursday is a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations announced the extension of a deal to ensure exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine that were disrupted by the war. The deal was set to expire soon, renewing fears of a global food crisis. Even as all sides agreed to extend the deal, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine. Authorities said at least four people were killed in drone and missile strikes.

3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of jet over Ukraine

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. One Russian was acquitted for lack of evidence. Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said that evidence presented by prosecutors at a trial that lasted more than two years proved that the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was brought down by a Buk missile fired by pro-Moscow Ukrainian rebels on July 17, 2014. None of the defendants appeared for the trial that began in March 2020 and if they are convicted, it’s unlikely they will serve any sentence anytime soon. Prosecutors had sought life sentences for all four.

Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess "unprecedented"

The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control. John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.” Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.

Climate Migration: Filipino families to flee amid typhoons

TACLOBAN, Philippines (AP) — Nearly a decade after one of the country's deadliest disasters, families in the Philippines are still adjusting to their new reality. Typhoon Haiyan left more than 7,300 people dead or missing when it flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines. Fearful more deadly storms would be coming, the government relocated thousands of families several miles inland. The families are settling into their tidy homes but many still miss their coastal community. They also are few jobs in their new community, forcing them to commute every day which can be costly.

Poll: Religious Americans less worried about climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — A new Pew Research Center report explores how religion in the U.S. intersects with views on the environment and climate change. The survey also looks at how Americans with different levels of religious commitment and religious backgrounds express a sense of duty to protect the environment. The poll says that most U.S. adults consider the Earth sacred and believe God gave humans a duty to care for it. But highly religious Americans are far less likely than other U.S. adults to express concern about warming temperatures worldwide. The survey was published Thursday. It surveyed 10,156 U.S. adults from April 11 to April 17.

Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are going on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. They say they are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and better staffing. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Universities focus on athletes' mental health after crises

There is no playbook to instruct how athletic departments are to respond to the tragic death of one of their athletes. But those who have experienced the trauma say the increased emphasis on mental health care in athletic departments and universities at-large — spurred in part by the pandemic — help when a crisis strikes. Tragedy struck the University of Virginia earlier this week. Three members of the football team were shot and killed while on a bus returning to the Charlottesville campus from a field trip to Washington.

Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control. The Fed has been raising rates aggressively in order to tame inflation by applying the brakes to the economy. The S&P 500 fell 1% Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell also fell 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also slipped. The yield on the two-year Treasury note rose to 4.45%. Oil prices climbed. Markets in Asia and Europe fell.