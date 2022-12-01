AP News Summary at 11:22 a.m. EST

Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are holding talks centered on the war in Ukraine, concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and European dismay over aspects of Biden’s signature climate law. Biden is honoring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, but first the two leaders sat down in Oval Office to discuss difficult issues that they must confront. At the top of the agenda is the nine month old war in Ukraine in which Biden and Macron face headwinds as they try to maintain unity in the U.S. and Europe to keep economic and military aid flowing to Kyiv.

Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Word of anti-lockdown protests in China spread on domestic social media for a short period last weekend, thanks to a rare pause in the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine. Chinese authorities maintain a tight grip on the country’s internet via a complex, multi-layered censorship operation that blocks access to almost all foreign news and social media, and blocks topics and keywords considered politically sensitive or detrimental to the Chinese Communist Party’s rule. Videos of or calls to protest are usually deleted immediately. But at moments of overwhelming public anger, experts said, the system can struggle to keep up.

Obama heads to Ga. as Warnock seeks big early vote advantage

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock is looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit Thursday from Barack Obama. The former president will campaign with Warnock on the eve of the final day of early voting. The rally promises to be the largest event of Warnock’s four-week runoff blitz. Democrats are pushing to bank as many votes as possible while Republicans including Walker have taken a less aggressive approach that could leave Walker heavily dependent on runoff Election Day turnout.

'Do something:' Ukraine works to heal soldiers' mental scars

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When peace returns to Ukraine, many thousands of its combatants will likely return from the battlefields bearing psychological scars. Psychologists, veterans affairs officers and former soldiers are working to head off a potential mental health crisis when troops transition to civilian life. A mental health rehabilitation center for soldiers on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, treats post-traumatic disorders with acupuncture, soothing sounds and other therapies. A former paratrooper who ran a half-marathon to raise awareness and funds for treatments says healthy-looking soldiers suffer inwardly. He worries about the risks of traumatized soldiers taking their own lives or turning guns on others.

Analysis: Under Jiang, China projected a more open image

With his death, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin leaves behind a very different China than the one he tried to shape. Now it’s Xi Jinping’s nation. It’s also a country in the throes of protests against “zero-COVID” lockdowns that saw protesters take to the streets of Beijing and Shanghai and call for an end to Communist Party rule. Jiang’s exit came smack in the middle of the most visible demonstrations since the 1989 bloodshed on Tiananmen Square. Looking at his leadership underscores the difference between the China of the late 1990s and early 2000s and today’s more insular and, in some cases, more authoritarian society.

Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston

LONDON (AP) — Prince William’s Kensington Palace office says “racism has no place in our society” as he seeks to prevent the backlash over his godmother’s treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his trip to the United States. Lady Susan Hussey resigned Wednesday as an honorary member of the royal household after the chief executive of an east London women’s refuge said the 83-year-old repeatedly asked her where she “really came from” after she told the older woman that she was British. The exchange took place at a Buckingham Palace reception for those working to end domestic violence. A palace spokesman says the comments were unacceptable, “and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season

The College Football Playoff says it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024. The announcement comes a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. That was the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared to triple the size of what is now a four-team format. The expansion is expected to produce about $450 million in additional gross revenue for the conferences and schools that participate. The plan to expand the playoff was unveiled publicly in June 2021 and it took 18 months of haggling and delays to finally complete the process.

Messi fans from Asia cheer on Argentina at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina is finding a legion of passionate superfans from India, Bangladesh and other Asian countries at the World Cup in Qatar. Thousands have traveled to Qatar specifically to see Messi and his team with their own eyes. Many others are among migrant workers that make up about 90% of the country’s population of 3 million. Qatar-based Smitha Issac from India attended Argentina's final group game against Poland with her family on Wednesday. Isaac said Lionel Messi “is something like Messiah.”

Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy

HONOLULU (AP) — People in Hawaii are asking if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa volcano inches toward a highway on the Big Island. It's an issue that comes up every time lava approaches infrastructure or towns. And over the decades, people have tried rock wall berms and other barriers to divert lava flows. The Army once even dropped bombs on Mauna Loa. Whether it can be done successfully depends on force of the lava flow and the terrain. But many in Hawaii also question the wisdom of interfering with nature and Pele, the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire.