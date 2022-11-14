AP News Summary at 11:22 p.m. EST

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority. Control of the House would give conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Still, the party is on track to achieve 218 with seats in California and other states still too early to call.

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected Arizona governor, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of elections and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos. Hobbs’ victory Monday suggests Trump is weighing down his allies as the former president gears up for an announcement of a 2024 presidential run. Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again.

Biden to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world’s largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations’ resolve. In meetings at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the U.S. leader aims to press nations to stand up to Russia and in defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways. The effort comes as global inflation and slowing economies have put new pressures on countries that imposed penalties on Russia for the nine-month war that has sent food and energy prices soaring.

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities said a University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they were taught as children during active-shooter drills. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he conspired with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of sports cars, jewels and paramours around the world. But as he used his final hours of freedom to tell his story to The Associated Press, Irizarry says he won't go down alone, accusing some long-trusted DEA colleagues of joining him in skimming millions from money laundering stings to fund a decade-long joyride of luxury travel, strip clubs, party boats and prostitutes. Now federal investigators are following Irizarry's confessional roadmap, questioning up to two-dozen agents and prosecutors.

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal from the southern city as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders. Retaking Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old war and delivered another stinging blow to the Kremlin. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself is without water, power and heat, and remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine.

Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after hosting summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 summit in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, at another gathering in Phnom Penh. The Cambodian leader said he feels normal and is returning to Cambodia. He said it was lucky that he arrived in Bali late Monday and was unable to join a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders. The White House said Biden tested negative Tuesday morning and is not considered a close contact as defined by the U.S. CDC. Cambodia was the host of the earlier Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.

EXPLAINER: Where does student loan forgiveness stand?

A federal appeals court St. Louis has thrown up another roadblock for President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. The court on Monday agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program in one of several cases challenging the debt relief plan. With the forgiveness program on hold, millions of borrowers have begun to wonder if they’ll get debt relief at all. The fate of the plan will likely eventually end up in the Supreme Court, meaning a final decision is a ways off.

Commanders ends sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over. The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia to stun the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and send them to their first loss in nine games this season. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the last team in the NFL that could make a run at Miami’s 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss. The Commanders also spoiled Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start in 2020. Hurts threw for just 174 yards.