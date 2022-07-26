AP News Summary at 11:24 a.m. EDT

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments have agreed to ration natural gas this winter to protect against further supply cuts by Russia as it pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers on Tuesday approved a draft law intended to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory actions in the 27-member bloc. Russian energy corporation Gazprom energy has said it would cut gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to 20% of capacity starting Wednesday. Russian officials said EU sanctions on Russia over the war had complicated needed repairs.

Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office. He's delivering a speech hours after his former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward. Trump’s appearance in Washington — his first trip back since Jan. 20, 2021, when President Joe Biden was sworn into office — comes as his potential 2024 rivals have been increasingly willing to challenge him directly. They include Pence, who on Tuesday morning delivered his own speech outlining his “Freedom Agenda” not far from where Trump was to speak before an allied think tank that has been crafting an agenda for a possible second term.

Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's space chief says the country will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost. Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during Tuesday's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project. Borisov said that “the decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made.” The statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials. It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine.

Medic in heels commands respect on Ukraine's front lines

DONETSK REGION (AP) — Close to the front lines of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a woman who wears high heels and dresses is a familiar sight at Ukrainian field positions and hospitals. A helmet and a protective vest aren’t part of Nataliia Voronkova's uniform, either, as she distributes first-aid kits and other equipment to soldiers and paramedics. She is a civilian, the founder of a medical non-profit, and says looking like one is something no one can take from her, even in a combat zone. Voronkova has dedicated more than eight years to providing tactical military medical training and supplies for Ukrainian forces. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has created exponentially more need for what she does.

US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too. Growth appears to be sputtering, home sales are tumbling and economists warn of a potential recession ahead. But consumers keep spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In the midst of it all, prices have accelerated to four-decade highs, and the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to douse the inflationary flames with higher interest rates. That’s making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. The Fed hopes to pull off the triple axel of central banking: Slow the economy just enough to curb inflation without causing a recession.

Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis is presiding over his first big Mass in Canada to honor grandparents. Tens of thousands of people are expected for the Mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, to mark the Feast of St. Anne. She is the grandmother of Jesus and a figure of particular veneration for Canadian Catholics. Francis has long lauded the role of grandmothers in passing the faith onto younger generations. Francis’ message has even greater resonance in Canada, given Indigenous families were torn apart by the church-enforced government policy of forcible assimilation. In his first event in Canada on Monday, Francis apologized for the Catholic Church's participation in the “disastrous” policy.

Russian expert at Griner's trial discusses medical cannabis

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The latest Russian court hearing in the drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner has focused on testimony about countries that regard cannabis as having legitimate medicinal uses. Griner has acknowledged she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport. But she contends she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs. Griner’s trial began July 1. Tuesday’s session lasted about 90 minutes before the case was adjourned until Wednesday.

Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday amid the hottest stretch of a week-long heat wave in the Pacific Northwest region that rarely experiences such scorching weather. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington. Highs in Seattle could hit the 90s and temperatures in eastern Oregon and Washington could close in on 110 F. Interior regions of northwestern U.S. states often get high temperatures but the hot blasts don’t happen as frequently in Portland and Seattle. City officials in Portland are opening cooling centers in public buildings and installing misting stations in parks.

Judge upholds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's eligibility

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Atlanta has rejected an appeal by a group of voters who sought to make Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ineligible to run for reelection. The voters said she played a big role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was therefore ineligible because she engaged in insurrection or rebellion. A Georgia administrative law judge found insufficient evidence to back their claims. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger affirmed that decision. And now Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher has affirmed that Greene can remain in the race.

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Is $810 million worth $2? That’s a good question, given it costs $2 to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket that could pay off with an estimated $810 million prize, the nation’s fourth-largest jackpot. The game’s next drawing is Tuesday night. Before plunking down $2 for a ticket, it's good to remember your chance of winning the grand prize is minuscule, at one in 302.5 million. And keep in mind that the $810 million prize is for those who take the annuity option, paid over 30 annual payments. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for this drawing would pay out an estimated $470.1 million. Also, there are taxes to consider.