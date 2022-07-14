AP News Summary at 11:40 a.m. EDT

Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. But they diverged on how to reach that outcome. Biden says he still wants to give diplomacy a chance while Lapid insists that tough words alone won’t thwart Tehran nuclear ambitions. Even as he suggested at a news conference with Lapid on Thursday that his patience is running low, Biden held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin the agreement. Lapid said threat of force is the only thing that will stop Iran.

Protesters abandon seized buildings with Sri Lanka in limbo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan protesters retreated from government buildings they had seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday. A tenuous calm reigned in the country in both economic meltdown and political limbo. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Wednesday under pressure from protesters furious over the island nation’s economic collapse. An official said he finally emailed his resignation Thursday, a day later than promised. The official said it needed to be checked and an official announcement wouldn’t come until Friday. Protesters want both men out and a unity government in to address the economic calamity. But with a fractured opposition and confusion over who was in charge, a solution did not seem at hand.

Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 21 people and wounded more than 100. Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged residential buildings in Vinnytsia on Thursday. The city is 268 kilometers (167 miles) southwest of the capital, Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He called the attack “an open act of terrorism” against civilians in locations without military value. Meanwhile, government officials from about 40 countries met in The Hague to discuss coordinating their investigations of potential war crimes in Ukraine.

US stocks fall following another hot inflation report

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday after another hot reading on inflation has investors bracing for another big interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this month. The S&P 500 fell 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2% and the Nasdaq fell 2.1%. Banks were among the big losers after JPMorgan Chase reported a sharp drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier. It follows a worrisome report on Wednesday showing prices at the consumer level remain high.

Long lines are back at US food banks as inflation hits high

PHOENIX (AP) — Long lines are back at outside food banks around the U.S. as working Americans overwhelmed by inflation increasingly seek handouts to feed their families. Many people are coming for the first time amid the skyrocketing grocery and gas prices. The food banks struggle to help even as federal programs provide less food, grocery store donations wane and cash gifts don't go nearly as far while U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high. Charitable food distribution has remained far above amounts given away before the coronavirus pandemic, even though demand tapered off somewhat late last year.

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes. The various schemes and talking points that witnesses have revealed also highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is whether further limits can be put on presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020.

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland's GOP governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, aren’t waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the GOP. The term-limited governor is encouraging GOP voters to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served in his administration. Trump is backing a state legislator, Dan Cox, who has endorsed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen. The dynamics have turned next week’s GOP primary for governor into a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan. The former president and the governor offer vastly different visions of the party’s future as they eye presidential runs in 2024.

Crews still searching for 3 people after Virginia flooding

GRUNDY, Va. (AP) — Authorities in a remote corner of southwest Virginia have located all but three of the 44 people who were reported unaccounted for after devastating flooding washed out roadways and damaged more than 100 homes. Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said Thursday that crews from state and local agencies worked throughout the night to locate and reunite residents with their loved ones. McClanahan said there are no reports of injuries or deaths. First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night. Several small communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were affected.

Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is giving its ultimate salute to Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, who died at age 98. Williams is lying honor at the U.S. Capitol, a tribute reserved for the nation’s most distinguished citizens. As a young Marine corporal fighting in the Battle of Iwo Jima, Williams went ahead of his unit and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions. He joins civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the Rev. Billy Graham and four U.S. Capitol police officers who in the nation’s history have lain in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting

LONDON (AP) — A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings. The National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday it was discovered on the back of Van Gogh’s “Head of a Peasant Woman” when experts took an X-ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition. The self-portrait is believed to have been covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century. Experts said the bearded subject was instantly recognizable as the artist himself, and the painting is thought to be from his early work. The left ear is clearly visible and Van Gogh famously cut his off in 1888.