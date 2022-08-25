AP News Summary at 11:27 a.m. EDT

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department officials who evaluated then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the Russia investigation concluded that nothing he did, including firing the FBI director, rose to the level of obstruction of justice. They also concluded there was no precedent for a prosecution. That's according to a memo released Wednesday. The nine-page memo was prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr by a pair of senior Justice Department officials. It offered a legal analysis on whether Trump had criminally obstructed an investigation into potential ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign. Barr agreed with the conclusions of the memo dated March 24, 2019, and announced to Congress that same day that he had concluded that Trump’s conduct did not break the law.

Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are once again anxious about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. Alarm only increased Thursday when the plant operator said the facility has been cut off from the electrical grid. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war, and continued fighting near the facility has heightened fears of a catastrophe. On Thursday, the plant was cut off from the power grid for the first time after fires damaged the only working transmission line. That's according to Ukraine’s nuclear power operator. It was not clear if the plant had been reconnected.

Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. Djokovic has won the U.S. Open three times and was the runner-up last year. He has 21 major titles. Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Four more GOP-led states to enact abortion 'trigger laws'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four more Republican-led states will ban almost all abortions this week. It's another result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw almost all abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The majority of those states began enforcing their bans soon after the June 24 decision. But Idaho, Tennessee and Texas had to wait 30 days beyond when the justices formally entered the judgment, which happened several weeks after the ruling was announced. That deadline is up Thursday. Meanwhile, North Dakota’s trigger law is scheduled to take effect Friday.

Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25

CHAPLYNE, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25. Russia says it targeted a military train and claims to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists. The victims were said to include an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near the station. The lethal strike occurred Wednesday in the town of Chaplyne in the central Dnipropetrovsk region. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be moving to replenish the depleted ranks of the Russian military by ordering a 13% increase in the country's troop strength by Jan. 1.

Inflation's harsh realities on display as Fed officials meet

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — A half-hour drive or so from the resort where the high priests of international finance have convened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the world’s economic challenges, a food bank distributes meals from a commercial garage. Across the street, a collection of townhomes that will sell for millions is nearing completion. “Unparalleled luxury,” its website says, in a “truly relaxing oasis.” As the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium gets under way at a lodge in Grand Teton National Park, some of the very problems Fed officials are grappling with — high inflation, soaring rental costs and home prices, and stark economic inequality — are plainly visible near the idyllic setting.

Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

WASHINGTON (AP) — To many, February is the month dedicated to celebrating Black Americans’ contributions to a country where they were once enslaved. But Black History Month has an alternative: It's called Black August. First celebrated in 1979, Black August was created to commemorate Black Panther Party member George Jackson’s fight for Black liberation from prison. Fifty-one years since Jackson's death, Black August is now a monthlong awareness campaign and celebration dedicated to Black freedom fighters, revolutionaries, radicals and political prisoners, both living and deceased.

Oz's Senate bid could be a Muslim first but is 'complicated'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — If Dr. Mehmet Oz is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, he'll be the first Muslim to serve in the chamber. It’s hardly a conversation topic on the Pennsylvania campaign trail and Muslims say it’s barely a topic of conversation in their community. Many Muslims also may not identify with him politically. While Oz has said it's good for the U.S. to show it elects Muslims and it's good for Muslims to see a fellow Muslim achieve success, some say many in their community don't know he's Muslim — because he doesn't talk about it. Others suggest that faith doesn't matter “if you're not on the right side of the issues.”

Fall books a broad mix of literary and commercial favorites

NEW YORK (AP) — Anticipation has been growing all year for one of the fall’s likeliest bestsellers, Colleen Hoover's “It Starts With Us.” Hoover’s admirers — some call themselves CoHorts — have been so excited that she broke a personal rule not to let outside influences determine her next book. Hoover’s new work is a sequel to her still-bestsellling “It Ends With Us.” It should help extend what has been another solid year for the book industry. Booksellers are looking forward to a mix of commercial favorites such as Hoover, Anthony Horowitz and Veronica Roth alongside what Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt calls a “really strong” lineup of literary releases.