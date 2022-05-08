AP News Summary at 11:27 a.m. EDT

Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine. The governor of Luhansk province said Sunday that 30 people were rescued from the rubble of the school in the village of Bilohorivka but the rest probably didn't survive. Elsewhere, more explosions rocked the Black Sea port of Odesa. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers making a last stand at a steel mill in the besieged city of Mariupol said they wouldn't surrender following the evacuation of civilians from the sprawling site. As the largest European conflict since World War II churned on, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. first lady Jill Biden made surprise visits to Ukraine.

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

UZHHOROD, Ukraine (AP) — Jill Biden has made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, where she held a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with the first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation. Their meeting in a village school came as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions. Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia. Biden said she thought "it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.” Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act.”

Court leak is catnip for those who love a juicy DC whodunit

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s nothing official Washington loves better than a juicy whodunit. And the mystery over who leaked the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in a landmark abortion case offers the added subplot of tantalizing questions about why the leaker did it. It’s an intrigue in the tradition of Watergate’s “Deep Throat” or the Trump-era whistleblower “Anonymous.” The hunt for the high court leaker is afoot. Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” And amateur sleuths have been eagerly trading theories on social media. One way or another, big secrets in Washington have a way of eventually coming out.

Israel captures Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say they have captured two Palestinians who killed three people in a stabbing attack last week. The men were found Sunday near a quarry not far from the city where the stabbing occurred. Israel launched a massive manhunt for the assailants, who after carrying out the stabbing rampage, fled the scene. Residents were asked to be on alert and not to pick up hitchhikers. Police identified the attackers as 19- and 20-year-old men from near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The stabbing on Thursday, Israel’s Independence Day, was the latest in a series of deadly assaults deep inside the country in recent weeks.

Crews work through 2nd night after Cuba hotel blast kills 27

HAVANA (AP) — The search continues for victims of a hotel explosion that killed at least 27 people in Cuba’s capital and left more than a dozen missing amid the rubble. Crews worked through a second night at the Hotel Saratoga, a luxury 96-room hotel in Old Havana, that was finishing renovations when an apparent gas leak produced a massive explosion. Just steps from Cuba’s capitol, the Saratoga’s façade was sheared off by Friday’s blast, burying workers inside and apparently passersby outside under concrete and twisted metal. The explosion came at late morning when the streets and plaza in front of the stately hotel would have been full of pedestrians.

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases is exposing shocking constitutional landmines. Those problems are impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. An acute public defender shortage means hundreds of low-income criminal defendants don't have legal representation — sometimes in serious felony cases — and judges have dismissed several dozen cases. Hearings in others are delayed, leaving defendants and victims in limbo. Lawmakers are ordering reforms and budgeting millions for fixes after a recent study found Oregon has 31% of the necessary public defenders.

N.Ireland parties urged to work together after Sinn Fein win

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and Irish governments have urged rival parties in Northern Ireland to come together to resurrect its power-sharing government after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s Assembly. It's not clear whether Sinn Fein will lead a new government because of Northern Ireland’s delicate power-sharing politics and ongoing tussles over the legacy of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said “it is now incumbent on all political parties and elected representatives to deliver on their mandate.” In London, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he will meet with party leaders Monday to discuss how to re-establish a functioning government.

How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

Many climate scientists share a sense of optimism with professionals in other tough jobs like emergency room doctors and researchers who study Alzheimer’s Disease even as they chronicle a world losing its protective balance with the sun. Psychologists say how those experts cope may help us in a world that seems to be going off the rails. Climate scientists who have been through a lot both personally and professionally say the key is often action. Don't wallow, they say. Do something.

Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

BEIRUT (AP) — Fallout from the 2-month-old war in Ukraine is worsening long-term humanitarian crises elsewhere, including in Syria. The global rise in food prices has hit Syrians in the country's last rebel-run enclave particularly hard. The territory is packed with several million people who fled their homes elsewhere in Syria under government attack, and many rely on international aid to get by. The U.N. food aid agency and other groups say they have to reduce distributions, starting this month, to cope with spiraling prices. The dire prognosis comes ahead of Monday’s annual Syria donor conference where pledges for aid have traditionally fallen short of need.

Detailed 'open source' news investigations are catching on

NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations are using sophisticated new technologies to transform the way they conduct investigations. Much of it is publicly available, or “open-source” material from mobile phones, satellite images and security cameras, but it also extends to computer modeling and artificial intelligence. A reporting form that barely existed a decade ago is becoming an important part of journalism's future. The New York Times, which has sent part of its open source team to Ukraine to supplement traditional reporters, is a leader in the field. The Washington Post just announced that it was adding six people to its video forensics team, doubling its size.

