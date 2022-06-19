AP News Summary at 11:44 a.m. EDT

Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British defense officials assessing the intense fighting in the Donbas region of Ukraine bordering Russia say morale among troops on both sides is likely growing troubled. Meanwhile, NATO’s chief is warning the fighting could drag on for “years.” In an interview published on Sunday in the German weekly Bild am Sonntag, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “nobody knows” how long the war could last. “We need to be prepared for it to last for years.” He also urged allies ”not to weaken support for Ukraine, even if the costs are high, not only in terms of military aid, but also because of the increase in energy and food goods prices.”

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Yellen: Recession not inevitable, gas tax holiday weighed

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she expects the U.S. economy to slow in the months ahead, but that a recession is not inevitable. She's offering a dose of optimism even as economists grow increasingly worried about a recession fueled by skyrocketing inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yellen tells ABC's “This Week” that overall consumer spending in the United States remains strong, while also noting that spending patterns are changing, given the impact of rising food and energy prices. She's also expressing an openness to a federal gas tax holiday to help give motorists some relief at the pump. And she says it'll take “skill and luck” to bring down inflation while maintaining low unemployment.

After writer's murder in the Amazon, can his vision survive?

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — British journalist Dom Phillips’ quest to unlock the secrets of how to preserve Brazil’s Amazon was cut short when he was killed along with a colleague in the heart of the forest he cherished. But some of his discoveries may yet see the light of day. Phillips had finished several chapters of a book called “How to Save the Amazon.” His wife says she hopes at least part can be published. Phillips’ death has brought calls for justice from Brazil and abroad from actors, musicians and athletes. Phillips would be gobsmacked to learn that his fate has troubled current and former U.K. prime ministers.

Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects

Inflation is taking a toll on infrastructure projects across the U.S. Rising prices for materials such as asphalt, steel and iron pipes are driving up the costs to build roads, bridges, rail lines and water mains. The prices for some infrastructure materials have risen even faster than general consumer prices. State and local officials say inflation is diminishing the value of a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden just seven months ago. Some officials say inflation has forced them to delay or scale back the scope of projects.

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to reelection in the nation’s capital four years ago without serious opposition. And as the city enjoyed prosperous times, the main criticism of her policies was that Washington was growing too quickly, driving up housing costs and pricing out Black residents in a gentrification wave. One tumultuous term later, and with homicide and violent crime rates spiraling, Bowser finds herself in a reelection fight. She's trying to fend off two challengers from the District of Columbia Council who accuse her of mishandling public safety issues and criticize her push to hire more police officers. The campaign reflects a wider dynamic playing out in longtime Democratic strongholds, with progressives facing off against party traditionalists over crime.

GOP hopes to carry Virginia success into US House races

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A GOP sweep of Virginia’s 2021 statewide elections has helped energize the Republican field in two of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. Tuesday’s crowded Republican congressional primaries in Virginia’s 2nd and 7th districts will settle who takes on centrist Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger in November’s general elections, which in turn could help determine which party controls the U.S. House. Virginia Republicans like their chances. Along with the Republican resurgence last fall, a redistricting process that refashioned Virginia’s congressional maps and a national political environment viewed as highly unfavorable to the party in power are also factors that have led to vigorous GOP competition for the seats.

Title IX's next battle: The rights of transgender athletes

The law known as Title IX has influenced athletics in the United States for 50 years. Many wonder if the law should be reshaped to ensure participation for transgender athletes in sports in much the same way the statute enshrined rights for women. Without federal legislation to set parameters, officials in at least 40 states have adopted their own rules and laws. There are big differences. Some rules bar transgender athletes from girls and women's sports. Others define someone's sex as the one they are assigned at birth. It underscores how difficult it will be to reach a national consensus.

Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth

BANGKOK (AP) — As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. In Liberia, Saqar Ahhah Ahershu, from Jersey City, is organizing the country’s first “Journey Home Festival.” He says this part of hidden African American history still hasn’t been completely unpacked. Some Black Americans say only a powerful change would make them consider returning.

Spain, Germany battle wildfires amid unusual heat wave

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Firefighters in Spain and Germany area struggling to contain wildfires amid an unusual heat wave in Western Europe for this time of year. Authorities say the worst damage in Spain has been in the northwest province of Zamora where over 25,000 hectares (61,000 acres) have been consumed. German officials said that residents of three villages near Berlin were ordered to leave their homes because of an approaching wildfire Sunday. Spanish authorities warned there was still danger that an unfavorable shift in weather could revive the blaze that caused the evacuation of 18 villages.

