AP News Summary at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian has ben lashing western Cuba with rain and winds as it swirls north toward the Florida coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian hit Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph. Authorities in Cuba evacuated more than 50,000 people and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says an estimated 2.5 million people are under evacuation orders. Florida is already getting heavy rain from Ian, which is expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before its most damaging winds hit the peninsula on Wednesday.

Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany have triggered concerns about sabotage. The leaks overshadowed the inauguration Tuesday of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland. Sweden’s national seismic network said it recorded two explosions that occurred Monday near the leaks in the Russian gas pipelines. The Polish prime minister called the events “an act of sabotage,” while his Danish counterpart said she couldn't rule it out after three leaks were detected on Nord Stream 1 and 2. The pipelines aren't bringing gas to Europe amid an energy standoff with Russia but are still filled with gas.

Officials say 98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after call-up

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Officials say about 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine. Kazakhstan and Georgia, both once part of the Soviet Union, appeared to be the most popular destinations for those traveling by land. Russia’s Defense Ministry has said that only about 300,000 people with prior combat or other military service would be called up, but reports have emerged from various Russian regions that recruiters were rounding up men outside that description. That fueled fears of a much broader call-up, sending droves of men of all ages and backgrounds to airports and border crossings.

Stocks gain ground a day after Dow entered a bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street a day after a broad sell-off sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market, joining other major U.S. indexes. The Dow was up 0.8% in morning trading Tuesday. The S&P 500 also rose, along with the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices and Treasury yields were mixed. With just a few days left in September, stocks are heading for another losing month as markets fear that the higher interest rates being used to fight inflation could knock the economy into a recession.

Senators push to reform police's cellphone tracking tools

NEW YORK (AP) — Civil rights lawyers and Democratic senators are pushing for legislation that would limit U.S. law enforcement agencies’ ability to buy cellphone tracking tools to follow people’s whereabouts, including back years in time, and sometimes without a search warrant. Concerns about police use of the tool known as “Fog Reveal” raised in an investigation by The Associated Press published earlier this month also surfaced in a Federal Trade Commission hearing three weeks ago. Police agencies have been using the platform to search hundreds of billions of records gathered from 250 million mobile devices, and hoover up people’s geolocation data to assemble so-called “patterns of life,” according to thousands of pages of records about the company.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path: From Yale to jail

PHOENIX (AP) — Oath Keepers militia group founder Stewart Rhodes was once a promising Yale Law School graduate. Rhodes was born in California and spent time in Nevada and once secured an Arizona Supreme Court clerkship. But Rhodes' deep distrust of government and thirst for greatness led him down a different path. Rhodes built one of the country’s largest anti-government militia groups with members who'd eventually storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 57-year-old Rhodes and four others tied to the group head to trial this week on charges of seditious conspiracy. It's the most serious charge leveled by the Justice Department in its far-reaching prosecution of Capitol rioters.

Jackson's water system at the mercy of spending rhetoric

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before he became Mississippi governor, Tate Reeves served as the state's treasurer and had a hand in delaying funds for water system repairs in the capital city of Jackson. He also claimed to have blocked funds. The Republican was part of the state Bond Commission, which in 2010 delayed voting on issuing bonds for the city to make repairs after a breakdown despite state legislators authorizing the debt. Reeves ultimately voted to approve the bonds. But as he faced attacks from a primary opponent questioning his fiscal conservatism, he said the commission refused to vote on bonds for Jackson's water system. Jackson continues to have water system problems. Residents were recently left without running water for days.

Bolsonaro campaign to evangelicals: Brazil's soul at stake

SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been waging an all-out campaign to shore up the crucial evangelical vote ahead of Oct. 2 elections. Evangelicals helped carry him to power in 2018, and he proceeded to tap members of their churches for important ministries and for a Supreme Court nomination. But in this electoral cycle, Bolsonaro initially found more difficulty winning their favor. The campaign involves the first lady and keyboard crusaders. Influential pastors and politicians are warning their followers, on Facebook and in pulpits, that the race’s front-runner, leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, would close Christian churches. The campaign also involves associating da Silva with Afro Brazilian religions.

Rules sought for 'gooning,' taking troubled kids to care

ST. LOUIS (AP) — There's a little-known practice in the U.S. known as “gooning.” Brawny men show up under the cover of darkness and force a teenager into a vehicle, taking them against their will to a boarding school, foster home or treatment center. The process is typically initiated by parents at their wit’s ends over a child they perceive as troubled. For the kids, it’s the traumatic first leg of a journey to placements that can be hundreds of miles from home. Teens who resist might be handcuffed or blindfolded. One secure transport operator was indicted last month, but criminal charges are rare because the industry is virtually unregulated.

Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge has approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors accused the entertainer in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. They are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion. The 45-year-old Shakira has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial. The date for the trial has yet to be set.