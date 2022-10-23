AP News Summary at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s atomic energy agency has alleged that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary’s network and had free access to its email system. An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, demanding Tehran release political prisoners arrested in the recent nationwide protests. Sunday's hack comes as Iran continues to face nationwide unrest first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman in police custody. On Sunday, Iran’s leading teachers’ association reported that sit-ins canceled classes at multiple schools across the country in protest over the government’s crackdown on student protesters.

Russia builds defensive lines to stem Ukraine's advance

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities are building defensive positions in occupied areas of Ukraine and border regions of Russia. The moves reflect fears that Ukrainian forces may attack along new sections of the war's 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line. In recent weeks, Ukraine has focused its counteroffensive mostly on the southern Kherson region. The deputy head of the Russian-installed regional administration said Sunday that defensive lines “have been reinforced and the situation has remained stable” since residents of the region’s capital and nearby areas were advised Saturday to evacuate. But as Ukraine presses south after liberating the Kharkiv region in the north last month, authorities in the western Russian provinces bordering northeastern Ukraine appeared jittery.

Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen companies have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade. They see the programs as a way to recruit and retain workers in a tight labor market or train them for management positions. For hourly employees, the programs remove the financial barriers of obtaining a degree. Thousands of people are now taking advantage of the benefits and the chance to earn a free degree can be life-changing. But some critics question whether the programs are papering over deeper problems, like pay so low that workers can’t afford college without them or hours so erratic that it’s too hard to go to school in person.

Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in New York City. The Trump Organization is accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars. Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case but is not charged with anything. He isn't expected to testify or attend the trial. The Trump Organization says it did nothing wrong.

Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seditious conspiracy trial against the Oath Keepers founder and four associates is raising fresh questions about intelligence failures in the run-up to the Capitol riot that appear to have allowed the anti-government group and other extremists to mobilize in plain sight. A FBI agent told jurors that in November 2020, the bureau received a tip from a member of the Oath Keepers who was concerned about leader Stewart Rhodes' rhetoric. But the FBI filed the tip away and didn't interview the tipster until after Rhodes' followers stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Sheep, goats cross downtown Madrid in echo of past practice

MADRID (AP) — The bleating and bells of some 1,200 sheep and 200 goats took over downtown Madrid on Sunday morning. It was part of a festival that recreates the pastoral practice of moving livestock to new grazing grounds. Shepherds herded the animals through the paved streets of the Spanish capital while reenacting what their ancestors did for centuries: transfer flocks from cool highlands in the summer to lowland winter pastures. Madrid, Spain’s lively capital city, has always been part of the 125,000-kilometer (78,000-mile) grid of farming paths that cover the Iberian Peninsula. As part of the annual Transhumance Festival, organizers make a symbolic payment for the right to use the drovers’ route that crosses the capital.

Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, and quickly moved inland. By Sunday morning, Roslyn had winds of 90 mph, down from its peak of 130 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn was about 95 miles (150 kms) east-southeast of the resort of Mazatlan. The hurricane is expected to lose force as it moves further inland. While it missed a direct hit, Roslyn brought heavy rain and high waves to Puerto Vallarta. In Tepic, the Nayarit state capital, Roslyn blew down trees and flooded some streets.

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare

LONDON (AP) — Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is frontrunner in the Conservative Party’s race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. He has garnered support from over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals: ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt. But widespread uncertainty remained after British media reported that Sunak held late-night talks with Johnson on Saturday. Speculation mounted that the pair could strike a deal to unite the fractured party. The Conservative Party has ordered a contest that aims to finalize nominations Monday and install a new prime minister — its third this year — within a week.

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, has increased his dominance after he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party. Xi promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy as the party ended a twice-a-decade congress. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a party custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader to expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member ruling Standing Committee dominated by Xi allies.

Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegian oil and gas workers normally don’t see anything more threatening than North Sea waves crashing against the steel legs of their offshore platforms. But lately they have noticed a more troubling sight: unidentified drones buzzing in the skies overhead. With Norway replacing Russia as Europe’s main source of natural gas, military experts suspect the unmanned aircraft are Moscow’s doings. They list espionage, sabotage and intimidation as possible motives for the drone flights. The Norwegian government has sent warships, coastguard vessels and fighter jets to patrol around the offshore facilities. The prime minister has invited the navies of NATO allies Britain, France and Germany to help address what could be more than a Norwegian problem.