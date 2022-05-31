AP News Summary at 11:30 a.m. EDT

Empty spaces, broken hearts in a Texas town gutted by loss

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In a town as small as Uvalde, Texas, even those who didn’t lose their own child lost someone —their best friend, the little boy down the road who dribbled his basketball in the driveway, the kid who stood on the curb, backpack in hand, waiting for the bus. Before the shooting shattered their world, “what’s your son up to?” or “your daughter played a great game” were the most common exchanges when they ran into people they knew, which was all the time because everyone knows everyone. Some say now that closeness is both their blessing and their curse: they can lean on each other to grieve. But every single one of them is grieving.

'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — has been placed with the school district’s homegrown police chief. It’s left residents in small city of Uvalde struggling to reconcile what they know of the well-liked local lawman after the director of state police said that Pete Arredondo — as the commander at the scene — made the “wrong decision” last week not to breach a classroom at Robb Elementary School sooner.

In big bid to punish Moscow, EU bans most Russia oil imports

BRUSSELS (AP) — In the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, the European Union agreed to ban the overwhelming majority of Russian oil imports. The move came late Monday after tense negotiations that tested how far the bloc is willing to go to ostracize Moscow. From the moment Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the West has sought to make Russia pay economically for its war. But targeting the lucrative energy sector was seen as a last resort in Europe and has proved hardest since the bloc relies on the country for 25% of its oil and 40% of its natural gas. EU leaders agreed to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months. A senior Russian official said the move would hurt ordinary Russians.

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

US consumer confidence slips in May amid stubborn inflation

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence edged down in May as Americans’ view of their present and future prospects dimmed in the midst of persistent inflation. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dipped to 106.4 in May — still a strong reading — from 108.6 in April. The business research group’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, also fell in May to 149.6 from 152.9 in April. President Joe Biden will meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday as soaring inflation continues to carve up Americans’ earnings.

Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death last week before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at another funeral home. More visitations, funerals and burials will follow over the next two-and-a-half weeks, one after another, after another.

Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown

SHANGHAI (AP) — Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China, and schools will partially reopen. Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will reopen gradually at no more than 75% of their total capacity. Cinemas and gyms will remain closed. Officials who earlier set June 1 as the target date for reopening appear ready to accelerate what has been a gradual easing in recent days.

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black communities have been hit especially hard amid a national surge in traffic fatalities. The sobering statistics could give new momentum to plans to redesign what is known in Philadelphia as the “corridor of death," Roosevelt Boulevard. From 10% to 13% of the Philadelphia's traffic fatalities occurred each year on Roosevelt before the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say speed cameras have helped keep the number of fatalities there steady even as they have increased significantly across the city during the pandemic. Philadelphia hopes a federal priority on equity will mean a greater chance of funding to pare down the 12-lane road and make safety improvements.

Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations in the defamation lawsuits of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The seven-person civil jury heard closing arguments Friday and deliberated for about two hours before leaving for the long Memorial Day weekend. Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming she libeled him by describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of physical assault and destroying their career. The six-week sensational trial has featured a litany of lurid details of their short marriage.

Rachel Zegler to star in 'Hunger Games' prequel

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off her breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Rachel Zegler will star in Lionsgate’s planned “Hunger Games” prequel. The studio announced Tuesday that Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” an extension of the “Hunger Games” saga that takes place decades before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen. Katniss played in the 74th Hunger Games; Baird will be a part of the 10th Hunger Games. In 2020, “Hunger Games” author Susan Collins published a prequel novel upon which “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is based.

